Parents welcome verdict onresumption of online classes

The High Court on July 8 stayed the Karnataka government’s order banning online classes by private schools. The court said the order violated Articles 21 and 21A of the Constitution guaranteeing fundamental right to education.

With the online mode being the only one available now to impart education, many parents say they are happy with the decision.

Tina Chowdhury Negi, mother of two, says the two weeks when classes were not conducted were extremely difficult.

“Apart from managing housework, I also volunteer as a member of the Citizen Quarantine Squad. Making sure the kids stayed engaged was impossible,” she says.

The government had issued notifications on June 15 and June 27. While the first banned online education for primary classes, the second allowed limited time.

While Tina’s younger child, now at Greendot Montessori, has only been receiving weekly assignments, her elder brother, a firth standard student with Greenwood High, has been attending classes for two hours every alternate day.

“I am completely okay with a more relaxed schedule. I am not concerned with finishing portions. I just don’t want them to be completely out of touch with what they have learnt,” she explains.

However, Vidya Krishnan, parent to two, is waiting for online classes to resume full swing. If the classes are conducted allowing for proper breaks, there is no need to reduce timings, she says.

“My son in fifth standard would have classes from 9 am to 2 pm while my daughter, who is in second standard, would have classes until 12.45 pm. This includes a 15-minute break after each class and a 50-minute lunch break,” she explains.

Resuming classes would also help restore a sense of discipline, as it allows them to establish a schedule, says Shobha Ranjan.

A mother of two, she is also a teacher at a pre-school. “Smaller kids should be left out. We currently take 40-minute sessions twice a week. The school is planning to increase it to three days,” she says.

Smaller children, by which she means children in the kindergarten classes, should not be burdened with finishing portions. Instead, weekly sessions to allow them to interact with their friends and teachers should be encouraged, she adds.

Parents who spoke to Metrolife are concerned over the increase in screen time. With stepping out to play with friends being out of the question, there are few ways for them to stay entertained. With children glued to the screen either way, at least, online classes ensure they are using these devices productively, parents say.

“In today’s day and age, kids are so tech savvy. It would be impossible to completely cut down screen time. You can limit it instead,” says Vidya.

What next?

Schools are likely to follow the recommendations made by a 14-member panel instituted by the Karnataka government to study the feasibility of online classes. The committee, led by academic M K Sridhar, submitted its report to the Karnataka government on July 7. The committee concluded that digital classes can be held at all levels, but in a balanced manner.