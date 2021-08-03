Peru information desk set up in Koramangala

Consulate of Peru in Bengaluru has opened a new information desk in its office in Koramangala. The launch was held on July 28 to mark the 200 years of independence of Peru.

The information desk will serve as a resource to learn about the culture of Peru through its books, movies, and language.

Vikram Vishwanath, who holds the position of the honorary consulate general for Peru in Karnataka, Kerala and Goa, tells Metrolife how people can access these resources. “People can watch Peruvian movies like ‘El Mudo’, ‘El Acuarelista’, and ‘Viejos Amigos’ on the consulate website or even rent the physical DVDs. Likewise, we will lend novels and coffee table books featuring detailed maps. We will have our ‘library’ in place by next month.”

The desk will also provide information about classes in India where you can learn Spanish from, good accommodations to stay in Peru for a year or two, and about its wildlife and food.

Ask Vishwanath what prompted him to start an information desk when the consulate office has been fielding questions related to Peru for years now?

“I don’t know if it’s because of the pandemic or what but we have been receiving uncommon queries lately. People want to know where they can learn Spanish from, how they can find rental homes in Peru or which school they can send their kids to when they move there. Looks like people have used the extra time to read about Peru and want to know more,” says Vishwanath, who’s a businessman and investor.

Currently, Vishwanath is taking these calls along with the consulate staff but they will get a dedicated person for the job by next month.

You can call 2550 2929, 2552 2212, 2550 4976 from 10 am to 5 pm.