Pet-friendly parks in Bengaluru

The pet ban in Cubbon Park, currently on hold, has animal lovers looking for alternatives to take their furry pals outdoors. Metrolife brings
you some options. These are open on all days.
Petboro pet park
This dog-only pet park is located inside the premises of Petboro, a boarding in Whitefield. Here, dogs are allowed to play freely, unleashed. A two-hour visit with a dog and two persons costs Rs 200.
Open from 9 am to 11.30 am, 1.30 pm to 4 pm, and 5.30 pm to 7 pm. Call: 77604 01162
Kaikondrahalli lake park
This park along Sarjapur Road comes with a serene view of Kaikondrahalli Lake. You can walk with furry companions on a leash but free of charge.
Open between 6 am and
10 am and 4 pm to 6.30 pm. Look up Kaikondrahalli Lake on Facebook.
Mac’s Dog Park
Located opposite to the Marathahalli flyover, it is a leash-free dog park. The fee is Rs 100 per hour.
Open from 7 am to 5 pm. Call: 63661 23609
Sadashivanagar dog park
This park in Sadashivanagar near HKES college was an abandoned area earlier.
Locals cleaned it and painted it to give a vibrant look. They have earmarked a tiny, triangular area for dogs to leap, jump, and play without leash. It is free to
enter.
Open from 8 am to 6 pm.
Call: 99028 25837
