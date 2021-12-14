Pet-friendly restaurants proliferating in Bengaluru







Bengaluru has many pet-friendly restaurants that serve customers and their furry friends, and their numbers are increasing. Metrolife brings you a quick guide.

Therpup

Kaithota Road, Whitefield

This is a favourite with dog owners. It has recently moved to a bigger space, and has swimming pools and boarding. It prides itself on a menu for dogs.

Ankur Jain, founder, says, “We serve fresh food to pets.” A dish he recommends is ‘Scooby stew’, with ground rice, vegetables, chicken and broth, topped with honey and peanut butter.

The menu for pets also includes items with eggs and chicken.

After the pandemic broke out, the number of pet parents visiting the place has gone up. “We have 300-400 people and 120-150 dogs visiting us during the weekends,” he says.

Green Theory

Richmond Town

This is a colonial-style bungalow with a vegetarian menu for humans. A special pet meal comes for Rs 150.

Dhiren Khanted, experience manager, says, “It includes boiled broccoli, carrots, zucchini and other vegetables in a spinach dressing. We also do add-ons like cottage cheese.” The cafe sees a lot of pet parents coming in after a walk with their pets at the Cubbon Park.

Snoopy Paws Cafe

Hennur-Bagalur Road

This restaurant has had pet-parent regulars since 2019, and new customers have started coming in after the lockdowns were eased.

The cafe offers a Continental menu. Dogs are served special food, says Lawrence Moses, owner.

“We don’t serve packed food. The meals are freshly made with vegetables, egg and chicken,” he says.

Most regulars book meals for their pets before they go to the restaurant. The dog meals are priced between Rs 150 and Rs 300.

The 22,000 sq ft area includes a play area for 25-30 dogs, and space for birthday parties and celebrations.

Purred@Charlie’s

Kanakapura Road

This opened earlier this year, and its doors are open to pets. The cafe houses what it calls the Cherry’s Pet Barkery, which creates treats for cats and dogs.

Sheetal Bhambri, founder, says, “Cakes and cupcakes for cats and dogs are popularly ordered. For dogs, treats are made with mutton, chicken, carrot and banana; cat treats have tuna or chicken liver.” The cakes can be customised.

The cafe has eight host cats, and five others are up for adoption.

Calling ahead of a visit is recommended.







Want to visit?

Snoopy Paws: 91481 23888

Purred@Charlie’s: 96321 42525

Green Theory: 88614 35956

Therpup: 97172 84149

Pets welcome

The city houses many pet-friendly restaurants such as Urban Solace, Sunny’s, Yogisthaan, Mighty Paws, The Pet People Cafe.