Photo exhibition by childrenfrom waste-picker community

Photographs clicked by ten children from the waste-picker community of Bengaluru slums are on view at an exhibition on M G Road.

Over 50 photos are mounted at the ‘The World As I See’ show and they chronicle the deprivation these children face in terms of sanitation, education, and nutrition.

These black and white and sepia-toned photos are

an outcome of a photojournalism workshop conducted by Save the Children last

year.

Roopali Goswami, manager — campaign and communication at the NGO, says, “We worked with 32 slum waste-picker communities and trained 10 children who were inclined towards photography.”

Devika from Kuntigrama, a slum in Shivajinagar, is one of them.

Describing one of her works, the 17-year-old says, “I clicked the photo of children from my slum. It was on the day when they were returning to the school they had dropped out of.”

The photojournalism project and the exhibition has had a positive impact on these communities.

“It has prompted families to send their kids to school and for extra-curricular activities,” shares Roopali.

Also on display are paintings done by children, which was co-facilitated by Hasiru Dala, a welfare organisation for waste-pickers.

The paintings depict the daily chores they perform like fetching water and how they were deprived of education during the peak of the Covid-19 crisis.

*On view from 10 am to 6 pm till September 13 at Rangoli Art Metro Centre, M G Road. Next show from November 14 to 20 at the same venue.