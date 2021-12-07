Photo exhibition celebrating LGBTQA+ artistes

Maara, an arts collective and Payana, an organisation for and by members of the sexual minorities community, is presenting ‘Truth Dream,’ a photo exhibition and installation.

The exhibition explores themes of ageing, beauty and fantasy by tracing the experiences and dreams of 12 friends belonging to the sexual minorities community, all above the age of 50.

The 12 models —Banu, Bernie, Chandini, Devi Parveenamma, Nadiya, Lakshmi, Revathy, Shanthi, Shakila, Shobha, Shobhana and Reshma — hope to challenge perceptions of beauty by dressing up as characters from their fantasy — goddesses, queens and cabaret dancers from south Indian movies.

The show is on till December 9, 11 am to 8 pm, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur.