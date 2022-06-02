Photographs by B’luru teenager on display till June 5

A wildlife photo exhibition, Moghi’s Tales, is on display at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, till June 5.

A total of 113 photographs of tigers, other carnivores, herbivores, birds, butterflies and landscape photographs, by Amoghavarsha, a 14-year-old student of National Public School, Rajajinagar, are on display.

Amoghavarsha has been interested in wildlife since the age of four. He says accompanying his family during their travels exposed him to the wildlife, at an early age. He says, “My parents are my biggest support system. I am inspired by my mother who used to take wildlife photographs. My mother inspired me to pick up the camera and I started taking photographs from the age of seven.”

Amoghavarsha has visited many national parks and forests like Nagarahole, Bandipur, BR Hills, Dandeli, Tadoba, Ranthambore, Kaziranga, among others. He says, “The sighting of a black panther was one of my most memorable experiences as there is only one of them left in Nagarhole.” He began clicking photos in a Nikon D900, and is currently using D4S to take his photographs.

The first of a wildlife conservation film series by Amoghavarsha Patlapati was also released. The exhibition is on at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, till June 5, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm.