Physical dating returns but with new precautions

Dating in 2020 largely meant meeting and chatting online. With restrictions easing, physical dates are coming back, but in a new avatar.

The past few months have definitely changed the way young people look at romance and intimacy, says Dr Mahesh Natarajan, counselling psychologist. Some dates are taking place at parks, and more information is being shared before a meeting.

“On dating websites, LGBT people especially are letting people know they are HIV negative, and also when they last took a Covid test,” he says.

Many women going out on dates Metrolife spoke to prefer cafes to pubs. “I want to go out and have a good time and not worry constantly about my safety. Being sober is the best way to do that,” says Shreya (name changed), 29, graphic designer.

Anish Xavier, who works as a supply chain manager, says alcohol helps break the ice, but he is fine without it too. “I’ve never been on a date that didn’t involve alcohol though,” he says.

Marketing professional John Charles once went on a date when the girl began losing control after a couple of drinks.

“It becomes an additional responsibility,” he says.

Dating apps have filters to identify non-drinkers for those who prefer it that way.

Dr Naveen Jayaram, consultant psychiatrist, says alcohol may help the conversation along, but can also lead to abuse and unpleasant situations.

Many singles are feeling lonely as they haven’t met anyone for about 10 months. “It is important to be physically and emotionally cautious. Don’t open up too easily to strangers. When they are not sober, many tend to forget that.”