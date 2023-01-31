Plan to set up stalls near Cubbon Park

Commercial establishments such as eateries and milk bars are being planned on the periphery of Cubbon Park near K R Circle, and the idea has run into opposition from park-goers.

S Umesh, senior advocate and president of the Cubbon Park Walkers’ Association, says he will file a case against the public works department.

He says the tender violates a 2021 High Court order that bars construction in and around Cubbon Park, unless done in conjunction with the horticulture department.

Cubbon Park, spread across 300 acres once, has been reduced to 167 acres over the years, and the crowding “gives it a feel of a fish market”, Umesh rues.

The intended stalls also fall within a 2 km radius of the Vidhana Soudha, a restricted area for commercial activities, he adds.

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, founder of Heritage Beku, says much of the fringe of Cubbon Park is already “overloaded and unaesthetic”.

She says the PWD’s proposal is flawed: “Permissions must be taken beforehand when any commercial activity leads to crowding and affects movement in the area.” According to heritage regulations in the Karnataka Town and Country Planning Act of 1961, projects should be in harmony with the natural heritage. Also, citizens should be “informed and consulted” on projects near iconic places like Cubbon Park, she says.

A frequent visitor to Cubbon Park, Yash Mehata fears that a proliferation of eateries will aggravate the littering problem. A 78-year-old walker says the commercialisation will affect “the ecosystem of the park”.

Official take

Balakrishna H T, deputy director of the horticulture department, told Metrolife the proposed stalls lie outside the High Court-assigned boundary for Cubbon Park, and so, they don’t fall under the purview of his department.

He visited the PWD executive engineer for a clarification on Monday. The PWD will issue a proposal for consideration by the government, and a committee headed by the additional chief secretary will discuss it, he has learnt.

“The committee will involve the director of the department of horticulture and the principal secretaries of the departments of horticulture, energy as well as public works,” says Balakrishna.

The stalls are intended to be temporary and won’t affect the park, he says.

Why the objection?

* It goes against heritage guidelines.

* Commercial activity not allowed there.

* Park periphery already 'crowded' and 'ugly'.

* Goes against High Court directions.

What horticulture dept says

* Stalls will come up outside park boundary.

* They will be temporary structures.

* Multiple departments will take a call.