Plastic waste audit shows banned carry bags are back

A study done by citizen groups to understand the nature of household plastic waste generated in some parts of Bengaluru has reported the return of plastic carry bags, raising concerns that the Covid crisis is diluting the 2016 ban on single-use plastic in Karnataka.

Online delivery packaging material showed up as a new and ubiquitous stream of waste since their last survey. Food packaging (bottles, cutlery, foam, tubs, wrappers, chip bags, straws) accounted for 60% of the waste.

These are the findings of a plastic brand audit that studied 74,616 pieces of waste from over a thousand brands at six Dry Waste Collection Centres (DWCCs) and big apartments in Bengaluru September 2021. Similar audits were done in Bettahalasur Gram Panchayat (to the north of Bengaluru), Kodagu, and Mysuru. The methodology is used to identify the top plastic polluting companies in the world and push for policies for them to collect and treat the waste they produce, or invest in reuse and refill infrastructure.

The report, analysed by Hasiru Dala and Solid Waste Management Round Table (SWMRT), was unveiled at a webinar last month.

This is the second plastic audit in Bengaluru since 2018 but the sample size was many times bigger. It comes in when India is heading for a ban on single-use plastic from July, and in the wake of new Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) norms that set target for producers, importers and brand owners to reuse and recycle their plastic waste, and use the recycled content.

Pinky Chandran, an SWMRT member, says they did not see even one plastic carry bag in the last audit unlike this time, so Karnataka must step up and enforce the ban, which, she says, is more stringent than the centre’s 2021 plan.

They also reported poor quality of waste from some areas. Think of unrinsed milk packets or takeaway boxes with leftover food, or sometimes, infested with worms. Pinky says the work of DWCCs and door-to-door collections have increased the retrieval of dry waste in Bengaluru but a need for better recycling etiquettes remain.

She feels it is high time to empower formal and informal waste pickers and workers, which the new EPR rules overlook. “It states that whoever collects (informal /formal waste workers) the waste has to hand it over to brands, without financial implications. It is unfair as informal waste workers have been subsiding the cost of plastic waste collection.”

Nalini Shekar, cofounder and executive director of Hasiru Dala, says, “BBMP can benefit from EPR by inviting the PIBOs (Producer, Importer and Brand owners) to participate in their DWCCs. Especially, for managing the non-recyclable waste and planning destinations for non-recyclables. However, this must be done along with informal waste workers.”

KEY FINDINGS OF THE AUDIT

National and local brands accounted for 73% of the waste. Unbranded products were 31% (bags, covers, pouches, chapati covers). Food packaging dominated (60%) and mostly comprised milk packets, followed by delivery packaging (18%), and household and personal care products ( 8%). Low density polyethylene (LDPE) was found in 33% pieces (milk and curd items mostly). Unidentifiable, multi-layer and composite plastics stood at 30.6% (biscuit packets, chocolate wrappers, shampoo packets, sachets, masks, and tetra packs), a category that is cumbersome to recycle.

‘BBMP conducted a dozen raids’

Sarfaraz Khan, joint commissioner of BBMP (Solid Waste Management), acknowledges the enforcement of the plastic ban had taken a backseat during the peak Covid times but lately, his staff has conducted a dozen of raids on makers and shops. He says, “Most officers were engaged in Covid duties. Plus, it would have been inhuman to conduct raids on street vendors in those times. The plastic made a comeback on streets (and small eateries), not in upper and middle-category restaurants.”