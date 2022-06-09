Play about gender inequality, violence

Anusha Hegde
Anusha Hegde, DHNS,
  • Jun 09 2022, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 23:53 ist
A still from ‘We Have The Same Stories’

A play will highlight the gender disparity and violence faced by women, on Sunday. It is titled ‘We Have The Same Stories’. 

The play is directed by Ranjan Kamath and is presented by Natakvalas Performance Arts Production, and is based on the stories originally written by Italian playwrights Dario Fo and Franca Rame. Actors Rituparna Sanyal and Mimansa Ojha will depict accounts of domestic servitude and a gang rape.

Kamath says, “The purpose of the play is not to point fingers but to have a conversation between the genders. It is a platform to bring about awareness and confront the issues rather than sweeping them under the carpet. Else, these conversations will die down after a candlelight vigil.” 

The play is part of a series. Every show brings different stories and actors but the focus remains on women’s issues. 

‘We Have The Same Stories’ at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, on June 12, 6 pm. Tickets available online and at the venue.

Play
Theatre
Bengaluru
women's issues
Gender

