Police at railway stationshanding out visiting cards

The railways police personnel are handing out their visiting cards to select passengers on trains leaving Bengaluru.

The idea is to help them have a number at hand in case of any emergency.

The cards bear the contact numbers and email IDs not just of the jurisdictional police station but also of individual policemen.

The visiting cards in English and Kannada carry the tagline ‘Happy to help'. The department hopes the initiative will give a friendly makeover to its image, and help passengers in distress.

About 900 constables and head constables and assistant sub-inspectors received their cards this week.

Bhaskar Rao, additional director-general of police, railways, told Metrolife, “Rail travel is more unsafe than any other form of transport. Trains offer anonymity to criminals. Communication with beat constables through these visiting cards helps passengers.”

According to Rao, mobile phone and laptop thefts top the list of crimes on trains. Most robbers pretend to be travellers and strike a rapport with their prey, he says.

Once the passengers are asleep, they steal money, electronic gadgets and jewellery. Some give passengers food laced with sedatives before robbing them. “We have also seen cases where bodies packed in suitcases are left under the seats,” he says.

Siri Gowri, superintendent of police, Karnataka railways, thinks the initiative was long overdue. “Criminals mix and mingle with passengers as ordinary travellers to gain their trust. They also sport army haircuts and dress well to show that they come from good backgrounds.”

They help potential victims by carrying their luggage. Once the passengers step out on to the platform or go to the toilet, the criminals flee with their belongings.

Gowri says criminals operate alone or in gangs of five to eight members and are almost always below 50. “They are agile enough to jump on and off moving trains,” she says.

Robbers on wheels

Crime on the trains follows a pattern.

- A smartly dressed man in a crew cut helps his potential victims haul up their luggage.

- He strikes up a conversation. When his fellow passenger goes to the toilet or to buy snacks on the platform, he makes away with their belongings.

- Robbers are agile and jump over walls and across tracks and platforms with ease.

- Some robbers drug their passengers by lacing their beverages or food.

- Mobiles, watches and jewellery are among the most common items stolen.

Where

Policemen at KSR Bengaluru City, Yeshwanthpur, Bangarapet and Cantonment stations in Bengaluru have started giving out their visiting cards.