Police treating you okay? Let them know

Police treating you okay? Let them know

You can now use a QR code to rate cops, and improve accountability 

Asra Mavad
Asra Mavad, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 27 2023, 23:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 28 2023, 01:11 ist
The QR code can be found at 169 police stations.

The Bengaluru police have launched launched an initiative to seek public feedback on their services. Called Loka Spandana, the QR code system has been implemented across all police stations in the city. 

Using the QR-based feedback form, the public can relay information if one has been attended to properly and given relevant information. The form also has a section for grievances and suggestions for improvement. 

Earlier this month, Bengaluru City police commissioner, Dayananda B, took to Twitter to announce the initiative and urged citizens to provide “honest feedback”. The initiative was first launched as a pilot project in the south-east division in November 2022. “When I took charge of the south-east division, I would get many complaints. We realised there was a need for change. So, I had a discussion with inspectors, ACPs and other staff, and we decided to come up with a feedback system to mitigate these complaints about delayed FIRs and misbehaviour,” C K Baba, deputy commissioner of police, south-east division, Bengaluru city. 

The feedback system aims to build responsibility and accountability among police officials. “The aim is to establish a direct and transparent channel of communication between the public and police. Earlier, there was only one-way communication and we want to change that,” he adds.

Since launching the pilot project, the response has been positive, says Baba. “People are especially happy with the use of technology and the fact that the police are making an effort to listen to the public. We get a lot of four- and five-star ratings, but what I focus on are the ratings that are two stars or less,” he adds. 

A back-end team has been appointed to filter through the responses. “I also make a point to check the feedback for my division at least twice a day. In general we receive responses pertaining to crimes in the locality, delay in service and delay in registering FIRs. Recently I suspended a constable for taking a bribe for passport verification. So, the initiative is helping us improve,” he adds. 

The QR code can be found across 169 police stations in the city. Recently, actor Ramesh Aravind uploaded a two-minute video on social media explaining the initiative and urging citizens to make use of it. The video has since garnered over 70,000 views. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Police
feedback
Bengaluru
Loka Spandana

Related videos

What's Brewing

More than 66% NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply

More than 66% NRIs live in Gulf countries: RTI reply

Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war

Kargil man who risked his life to serve tea during war

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

July 2023 set to be world's hottest month on record

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Now, China woman goes to Pak to meet her Snapchat lover

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

Firefighters battle Greece wildfires overnight as farms

 