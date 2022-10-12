Popular city choir backwith multiple shows

The Bangalore Chorus, a choir group comprising mostly children, returns to the stage after a hiatus of two years.

The ensemble of 100 children and 30 adult singers will perform a show called ‘Big Bang Acoustic’ over two weekends, starting October 14.

Maya Mascarenhas, a doctor, started the choir in 2016 to give children a bigger platform to showcase their talent, outside their school.

“We have a huge range of music all the way from classical to rock. We will have a Queen medley, Latin American tunes, songs by Santana and The Beatles, and new pop songs that children love,” shares Maya, who has directed the show with Judith Roby Bidapa.

Elissa, a four-year-old, is the youngest member on the choir. “She would come to the rehearsals to see what her brother was doing. Soon, she started singing the lyrics,” Maya recalls how she became a part of the ensemble.

Thirteen-year-old Rianne Varghese is excited to go on the stage. “There is a variety of songs, so there is something for everyone. It is also for a good cause,” she says.

These concerts are in aid of vulnerable children. This year, they are raising funds for children living with HIV/AIDS at the infant Jesus Home for Children, Narayanapura.

“By children, for children is our motto. This way, children know they can use their talent and have fun but also help with a cause,” says Maya, whose first concert in 2017 raised

Rs 12 lakh.

*From October 14 to 16 and October 28 to 30, at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur. Contact 98450 81684 for details and tickets.