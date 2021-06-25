Pride Month: Bengaluru queer groups active online

From handling homophobia to societal pressure, the LGBTQIA+ community faces many struggles. June is observed as Pride Month. Here are some Bengaluru queer support groups that members of the community could turn to.

While in-person meetings help better in bonding and discussions, these groups offer support online now.

Good As You

Good As You, an LGBTQIA+ support group, was formed in 1994. It has a meeting every Thursday, which now happens on Zoom.

Srini, core member, says, “We are a peer-to-peer sharing platform and address issues like accepting sexuality and gender identity, and discrimination at workplaces and colleges. People who have gone through similar situations talk about how they handled them.

Rather than providing solutions, we help members gain confidence to handle their issues.”

With online meetings, the group now has members from other southern states and north East India too.

Where: On Facebook and Instagram

Queer Reads Bangalore

Around for nine years, Queer Reads Bangalore, has had an off-and-on journey.

Rohini Malur, founder says, “Back in 2012, an enquiry about hobby groups triggered the idea. The group provides a space for everyone to share a work they have read. The point of the book club is to discuss a common book picked at the previous meeting, even if one likes it or not. Book clubs allow for reading, a very introverted activity, to become a social activity.”

The group has 850+ members on Facebook and posts about activities and projects connected to queer literature “We meet on the last Sunday of every month online. The recent books we read are ‘Girl, Woman, Other’ by Bernardine Evaristo and ‘Memory of Light’ by Ruth Vanita,” she adds.

Where: On Facebook

Queer Collective India

Queer Collective India (QCI) is an outreach group, which promotes safer sexual health practices, hosts diversity inclusion programmes, and offers support and intervention during crisis.

Priyank Sukanand, co-founder says, “We have a Shelter Spaces project, where we are creating a network of spaces for abandoned queer youth from across the state and country, and connect them to people who would be able to host them at their homes.”

QCI has a support space for individuals involving in chemsex that also explains to them how one can quit. “We do an annual event, where we address the scenario through doctors, activists and survivors of chemsex,” he explains.

“All the activities continue during the pandemic. We also have a helpline for intervention and suicide calls,” Priyank says.

Where: On Facebook or email to Indiaqueercollective@gmail.com

All Sorts of Queer

All Sorts of Queer (ASQ), an LBT peer-to-peer support network, has been around for five years.

A core volunteer and founder, says, “Most people are added to the group by word of mouth, but one can also write to us if interested. We want to provide a safe space. In the pandemic, we do video calls to meet and understand the individual before adding them.”

The group has two monthly support group meetings at a house, coffee shop or park. “We talk about coming out, daily struggles, pandemic and living with parents, and other tough situations,” she says.

During the pandemic, the group uses Jitsi Meet for online meetings. “We now have regulars from across the country,” she adds.

Where: Email to asq.blore@gmail.com

Mist

Mist, an online collective, started in 2009 in Bengaluru, now has members from Pune and Hyderabad.

“Creating a safe space for gay, lesbian and trans individuals, along with creating awareness about the community are our goals,” says Shyam Konnur, founder and director. “We believe sharing stories help create a change. We provide a free space, where one can walk in and walk out anytime,” he says. A group that used to bring together queer individuals and celebrate festivals with them, soon expanded to creating awareness through flash mobs, art festivals etc.

“The pandemic saw discussions and talks on Zoom. We recently tried a session in Clubhouse too,” he adds.

Where: Log on to www.lgbtq.co.in or MistLGBT on Instagram