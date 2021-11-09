Publication house for translation launched

A group comprising scholars, journalists and writers has established Bahuvachana, a publication house devoted to translation.

The high-profile group includes Vivek Shanbhag, novelist and playwright, Akshara K V, honorary director of the theatre institute Ninasam, and Deepa Ganesh, executive director, Centre for Visual and Performing Arts, RV University.

“We want to create a bridge between Kannada and other Indian languages. We are not confining ourselves to any particular genre as we want to bring in good literature from all over the country,” says Deepa.

She believes translation is a specialised field that requires sensitivity towards both the culture and the writing. “Not anyone who can speak and write two languages can become a translator. When you’re translating a piece of work, you’re essentially recreating the work while maintaining authenticity,” she told Metrolife.

Today, Bahuvachana is launching its first set of books—three translations and an original work. To help with the process of picking literature for translation, the publication has set up an in-house advisory council, with members from across languages. “The council consists of scholars and writers in most Indian languages,” explains Deepa.

Each translated book includes essays and interviews to provide context. “We want to give an academic standing to our work and add an extra layer to translated literature. So, for example, each book will have an essay from a regional scholar or an interview with the author of the original work,” she says.

The translated works will also be available as e-books on the Akshara Prakashana website.

“In the future, we want to become a space for growing and grooming in the field of translation,” she says.

Four books launching today

‘Anama Dasana Kadata’ by Dr Hazare Prasad Dwiwedi. Translated from Bengali by Ma Su Krishnamurthy. Rs 450

‘Jeeva Kodale? Chaha Kudiyale?’ by Damodar Mauzo. Translated from Konkani by Kishu Bhaskar. Rs 400

‘Modadodane Matukate’ (Meghadoota) by Kalidasa. Translated from Sanskrit by Akshara K V. Rs 220

‘Lord Cornwallis and Queen Elizabeth’. Original work in Kannada by Abdul Rasheed.

Rs 135

(More details on Bahuvachana’s Facebook account, @Bahuvachana. Books available online and on the stands.)

Coming up

Bahuvachana will soon be launching its English imprint Hyphen to present Kannada literature in English translation.