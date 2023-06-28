Rail gallery houses rare artefacts

Not many know about the Rail Gallery at the KSR Bangalore Railway Station. It displays objects depicting the history of the Indian Railways.

Metrolife visited the gallery, located on Platform 1, over two days, and found that many visitors sauntered in by chance, and had no clue about its existence until they arrived on Platform 1 to board their train, and went strolling.

The gallery was opened in 2012 to help people become better aware of railway history, says Thulasi, the official in charge. It features photographs, railway equipment from an earlier era, and artefacts (see box).

Arvind Singh Tomar’s catering business is right next to the gallery. He often informs his customers about the gallery and then guides them in. “The entry is free,” he says.

Official speaks

Kusuma Hariprasad, additional divisional railway manager (administration), Bengaluru, says the gallery is open not just to train passengers but also to the general public. It has two entrances, one from the platform and another from the concourse, with a signboard at each, she says.

Metrolife found the door from the concourse closed on both visits. However, a staff member was present at the gallery to take visitors’ queries.

College student Sherin Shibu was waiting for his train to Kerala when he found the gallery. “It’s a fascinating gallery on the evolution of the railways. But people hardly know it exists. It doesn’t have any seating either,” he says.

For greater visibility, the gallery should be moved from Platform 1 to the main lobby, some visitors suggest. More space and seating within the gallery could enhance the experience, they say.

“The railways should advertise it at the ticket counters. People will come to know about it while purchasing tickets,” says Nikhil P, another visitor.

10 am to 4 pm, Monday to Saturday, Platform 1, KSR Bangalore Railway Station. Entry free.