Registration open for free vocational sound course

Kala Saketa Centre for Excellence in collaboration with Chief Minister’s Kaushalya Karnataka Yojane (CMKKY) and Karnataka Skill Development Corporation has announced a free course on sound engineering.

The six-month course can take in 50 students and registrations are now open.

The initiative aims to provide vocational education to the youth from economically weaker families in Karnataka, and improve their chances of employment. Individuals who have completed Class 10 studies and are aged between 18 and 35 years can apply.

“Students will be trained in skills such as audio mixing, sound management, and deejaying. They will be taught by leading sound engineers from the industry,” Abhijith V, director at Kala Saketa Centre for Excellence, told Metrolife.

A CMKKY certificate, equivalent to a diploma certificate, will be issued to students at the end of the course, and placement support will be provided, he said.

The course starts on July 15, at Innovative Film Academy, Marathahalli. Register by June 30. Contact 94835 18012/94480 79079