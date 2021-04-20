Remdesivir stocks: A reality check

Metrolife called multiple sources to check the availability of Remdesivir, the anti-viral drug used to treat moderate to severe Covid cases, and here is what we found.

Sorry, no stock

Dr Reddy Labs

Pharma company Dr Reddy’s Laboratories’ (DRL) official website — readytofightcovid.in— lists hospitals and pharma shops in various cities where the drug is available. It also provides a 24/7 helpline number — 1800 266 7080.

As of April 20, the lab had run out of stock. “We regret that there is no available stock for Remdesivir, as of today. We are making every effort to ensure that Dr Reddy’s Remdesivir reaches as many patients as possible and are ramping up production,” reads the website.

Come back in 4-5 days

Cipla

Cipla is sending Remedesivir injections directly to patients to check black marketing.

Their website — www.cipla.com — shows a distributor list. Their helpline is 86573 11088, and email ID info.availability@cipla.com. When Metrolife called the number, an automated message said, “Due to unprecedented demand, we will be better placed to supply Remdesivir and Tocilizumab in the next 4-5 days.”

Hope for the best

Hetero Healthcare

Hetero Healthcare supplies Covifor, the company’s generic version of Remdesivir. Metrolife called their toll free number — 1800 103 4696. Their desk takes down details of the patient and the hospital and promises delivery as soon as supplies resume. “We are trying our best, but the demand is too high. Let’s hope for the best.” Their email ID is covifor@heterohealthcare.com

Only for hospitals

MedikaBazaar

MedikaBazaar, a marketplace for medical equipment, does not provide the medicine to individuals. Hospitals, however, have to purchase a minimum of 50 vials.

“Once you place an order, we will check with the vendor and update you about delivery. Since we are getting requirements across the country, we cannot guarantee availability,” says a customer care representative.

Govt hospitals well-stocked

Victoria Hospital, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, has enough vials in supply. “I think only private hospitals are experiencing a shortage. I am not sure why, but maybe there are people holding on to the drugs to sell at a higher price,” says Dr C R Jayanti, dean of Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute, to which Victoria Hospital is affiliated.

Metrolife called pharmacies across the city. None had the drug in stock. Dr Ravindra Mehta, chief pulmonologist at a private hospital chain, says pharma companies had stopped manufacturing the drug in February when there was a lull in cases. “The cases suddenly went up, and now the situation is much worse,” he says.

The increase in numbers has created an unprecedented demand, which can’t be met. “You have to conserve and use it for those in need,” he says.

Black market thrives

Late last week, Bengaluru police arrested three men for selling Remdesivir at Rs 10,500 a vial. Thanks to government intervention, pharma companies involved in producing the drug have reduced their prices. The revised prices are Rs 899 to Rs 3,490 a dose, as compared to the earlier Rs 2,800 to

Rs 5,400.

Private hospitals’ plea

Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) has written to Health Minister K Sudhakar about the shortage of Remdesivir. On Wednesday, the government set up a dedicated cell for Remdesivir, headed by the assistant drugs controller, to coordinate with hospitals. Dr Prasanna HM, president, PHANA, says, “The government has procured 30,000 vials. We were told by the minister that private hospitals would also have access to them. However, the reality is different,” he says. All those getting admitted in hospitals are moderate to severe cases. They need intervention early, he told Metrolife.