Repair kiosks coming up for Bengaluru cyclists

One ‘pedal port’ is operational as part of a pilot project

Arya Shetty, DHNS,
  • Jan 31 2023, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 00:03 ist
This pedal port was inaugurated near Dr B R Ambedkar Metro Station, Ambedkar Veedhi, on December 27, 2021.

Cyclists in Bengaluru are waiting for more self-help bicycle repair kiosks since one was piloted near Dr B R Ambedkar Metro Station in December 2021.

Pedal port is a DULT (Directorate of Urban Land Transport) initiative for cyclists to do minor repairs to their bicycle if it breaks down during commute, and free of cost.  Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran says he is frustrated with the lack of political commitment towards improving infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

When the pedal port was flagged off outside the Ambedkar metro station, he recalls the cycling community was excited to try such facilities and suggest improvements, and were hoping these would be installed at petrol banks sooner. “The process is incredibly slow,” he rues.

“Public facilities that help a cyclist quickly fix a loose bolt or pump air are quite handy on highways or the outskirts where bicycle shops aren’t available” he says.

Cyclists speak

Ramesh Sreekantan thinks a free-to-use bicycle repair facility is a “good idea in principle” but one must put systems in place to ensure its longevity. Public infrastructure projects such as toilets and pedestrian underpasses are either poorly maintained or closed for use, and the mathematician worries the pedal port will meet the same fate. Shilpi Sahu, who commutes to work on cycle via Outer Ring Road, feels where you install these pedal ports is critical to drive adoption. “Since metro stations aren’t available in many areas yet, pedal ports should be installed at bus stations and petrol pumps,” said the engineer.

An 18-year-old cyclist, Vishwanath Mallela feels stretches like the Outer Ring Road, and close to tech parks in Electronic City would be better spots. “This facility would be of use to people who commute on cycle, and not much use for professional cyclists. The former don’t actively look after their cycles and so the risk of breaking down is more.”

Pedal ports can be made intuitive by adding a QR code, which the public can scan to watch a ‘How to use’ video, the college student suggests.

‘12 coming up’

DULT commissioner V Manjula told Metrolife that the manufacturing of 12 pedal ports is nearing completion, and these will be installed near metro stations before the work on the next phase begins. Talking about the delay, Manjula said the pedal port at the Ambedkar metro station was being evaluated for refinement all this while. On DULT’s request, Central Manufacturing Technology Institute (CMTI) has come forward to upgrade the design and sponsor about eight pedal ports, she informed.

What’s inside

A pedal port contains tools like allen keys, screwdrivers and spanners of different sizes to fix loose joints, and a foot pump to inflate flat tires. It also allows riders to mount their bicycle on top of the port while repairing.

Check out DH's latest videos

