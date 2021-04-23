Resource sites for Covid-related information

The second wave of Covid-19 has been overwhelming. With news of shortage of vaccines, medicines, hospital beds and even oxygen supply doing the rounds, fear has increased exponentially. As is commonly said, information is power.

Many individuals and groups have collated resource guides that people can turn to in times of need. Here are a few you can keep handy.

Covid Helpline Bangalore

Started last year, the website aims to provide all information you would need, should you or your loved one contract the virus. Fever clinics, oxygen cylinders availability, ambulance services, bed availability, guidelines, government orders and notifications can be found here. The helpline also has an option for people to donate to patients from low-income households, as the treatment can prove to be expensive for many. For more details, visit covidhelplinebangalore.com

We Are Bangalore

The We Are Bangalore Twitter handle has renamed itself to ‘COVID Help’. They have pinned a tweet that has asked for people who need help to reply to the following tweet for amplification and reach. They have also listed other resource guides, such as covid19-twitter.in, a basic app that generates links to Twitter search that helps to find resources for Covid.

Fridays for Future

They have collated a nationwide Covid resources master list that includes details of 14 cities for hospitals, bed availability details, oxygen cylinder availability details, plasma, Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, meal deliveries and nationwide helpline numbers. All the data that they have listed has been verified by them. You can find the list on linktr.ee/COVID19support.

India

Covid Bangalore Support

Run by content creator Neha Khazanchi, the page offers information on hospitals, medicines, ambulance services,home-cooked meals, and mental health support. The list has been crowdsourced, vetted and constantly updated. Visit @covidbangalore.support on Instagram for more information.

Covid 19 Relief

An open-source request tracker, the platform allows people to submit their emergency needs, view verified live leads and other resources. It also has a section that lists the requests from patients, for those who might have leads. Visit covid19sos.glideapp.io for more information

Covid Resources

Created by Faraz Iqbal and team, the web application is updated regularly with all the latest resources. All information is verified. Visit covidresources.netlify.app or @faraziqbaal on Instagram to know more.