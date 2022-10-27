Retro comedy in Bengaluru on Tuesday

A comedy play in Kannada will be staged at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on November 1.

‘Jana enanthare...??’ (meaning ‘What will people say?’) is both the name and the premise of the play, presented by Story Telling Disease (STD).

The story focuses on two youngsters and two older people, love, casteism and how society reacts to this all, explains Chandan Kumar, the play’s director.

The 90-minute play will feel like a walk down memory lane, as the names of the characters have been borrowed from old Kannada films and the 80s culture, adds Chandan. STD started as a YouTube channel and released its first video in January 2020 and a few sketch videos soon after. “’Jana enanthare…?’ was our first play and it has been staged seven times till now,” he shares. His group wants to tell stories in different forms — in writing, on video, and by performance. “We are a community of writers, artists, and technicians, who came together for a common purpose,” he adds.

Tickets are priced at Rs 200 and upwards and are available online.

*On November 1, 7 pm at Chowdiah Memorial hall, Malleswaram. For details, call 80734 26636