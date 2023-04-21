Revived: Interactive play about prejudices

Revived: Interactive play about prejudices

'Apne Ghar Jaisa' unfolds between an elderly house owner and a young tenant

Barkha Kumari
Barkha Kumari,
  • Apr 21 2023, 00:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 21 2023, 11:37 ist

This weekend, theatre director Anmol Vellani brings back a play on prejudices, which he had first staged in college in early 1970s.

“It seemed to me that the material could be adapted to our present context where it is easy to trigger the subliminal, irrational fears we hold,” says Vellani, explaining why he reimagined ‘Oldenberg’, an English play written by Barry Bermange at the peak of anti-immigration sentiments in the UK, as ‘Apne Ghar Jaisa’ in Hindi. Back in college, he had stuck to the original material. 

Here, an elderly conservative woman is waiting for a young man to arrive. He has rented a room in her house. Who is he? Where is he from? Why does he have an unusual name? Will he keep the room clean? Her mind is fraught with questions.

In a departure from the original, where the woman shares her anxiety with her husband, here, she will be talking to the audience until the
tenant arrives. “By asking ‘You also agree with me, right?’, the woman is making the audience complicit in her prejudices,” Vellani shares.

While it may appear that the play is commenting on the friction between house owners and tenants in cities like Bengaluru, it’s more layered than that. “Are you a vegetarian or non-vegetarian? What is your religious denomination? Are you married? We experience (such questions) in urban India. But this reality points to the prejudices people carry in themselves, which they express in these conditions they put down,” he explains.

As scenes between the owner (played by Padmavati Rao) and the tenant (by Abhitej Gupta) progress and the focus shifts to a model of a white room, the play reveals itself. It becomes a story of loss and longing, hope and insecurities, and prejudices that shape us. 

‘ Apne Ghar Jaisa’ at 7.30 pm on April 21, and at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm on April 22, at Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar. Tickets at the venue.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ranga Shankara
Theatre
Bengaluru
Bangalore

Related videos

What's Brewing

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

$14.8 mn worth valuables vanishes from Toronto airport

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Experts warn of health risks as temp soar in K'taka

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

Twitter's blue ticks start vanishing

The future of social media is a lot less social

The future of social media is a lot less social

Invest in the planet's health

Invest in the planet's health

What’s government trying to hide?

What’s government trying to hide?

Challenge and opportunity

Challenge and opportunity

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

India, Thailand discuss UPI, Prompt Pay Service linking

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

UN chief calls for Sudan ceasefire over end of Ramadan

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

Woman thrashed by 3 men for using public handpump dies

 