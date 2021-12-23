Ripped off at a shop? The law can help you

National Consumer Day, a day to create awareness about consumer rights, is observed on December 24.

Metrolife answers some frequently asked questions.

When can you file a consumer complaint?

Section 2 of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986, defines the categories under which a complaint can be filed.

You can approach a consumer court if you were charged higher than the MRP, and the goods you bought were defective and services you used were deficient. You can also file a complaint if goods you bought were hazardous to life and safety.

How does one file a complaint?

Any consumer can file a complaint, even without the help of an advocate. You can seek compensation for loss of time, travel and legal expenses, and also for the distress caused by an unfair practice. Supporting documents must be attached. An aggrieved party can appeal to a higher court if grievances are not addressed.

Ultimately, the court decides on the compensation to be paid to the aggrieved.

What challenges do you face when filing complaints?

In cases of food items or perishables, a report from a food security organisation or laboratory is required. Eg: chocolate with worms, item spoiled before expiry date, etc. Bills proving a product was bought from a certain store are necessary. Not being aware about these specifics and the technicalities can result in a case getting dismissed.

Who all can complaints be filed against?

Complaints can be filed against retailers, builders, and even against government-run organisations like Bescom, BMTC, BBMP, and the railways.

(Inputs provided by advocate Indra Dhanush)

Consumer courts in City

*TTMC building, Shantinagar

*Cauvery Bhavan, KG Road.

*The Karnataka State Consumer Commission works from Basava Bhavan, near Chalukya Hotel.