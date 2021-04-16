RWAs collaborate with BBMP for vaccination and testing camps

With cases increasing in the city, in a bid to improve the vaccination drive across Bengaluru, the BBMP has been working with Residents Welfare Associations (RWA) to set up vaccination sites at apartment complexes.

Shivkumar V Naidu, secretary, Domlur layout Resident Welfare Association, says that they have been giving out pamphlets, and putting up banners to create visibility and thereby increase the number of vaccinations. “Earlier we only had some 20 people come in, and now we see over 1,400 people on a daily basis. From working professionals and government employees to roadside vendors and slum dwellers are coming in,” he says.

The BBMP’s campaign for mobile vaccination at apartment complexes, he says, only targets the educated class.

Vikram Rai, general secretary, Bangalore Association Federation (BAF), says that the federation launched a campaign encouraging the member apartments to sign up for on-site vaccination camps after the civic body received permission to open vaccination sites in apartments and various places in the city. “Given the current surge, we are also actively encouraging them to set up testing camps. While it is important that more people get vaccinated, the impact of it will only kick in a little later. Early testing and treatment are equally important right now,” he explains.

While the federation is relying on BBMP’s support for testing, they have sought the help of private hospitals to conduct vaccination camps. “Close to 100-odd members have responded to the campaign and posted requests for setting up on-site campaigns. 70-odd apartments have expressed interest in setting up testing camps,” says Vikram.

Non-members can also approach the BAF if they wish to set up testing or vaccination camps. Alternatively, they can contact local Primary Health Centres (PHC). “They have been empowered to execute all Covid-19 related action. It is important for all resident associations to reach out and have a connect with them,” he adds.

Once a request is raised with the BAF, the assigned hospitals reach out to the apartment complex in a day or two and in a week’s time, the camp will be conducted. The timeline is also dependent on the hospital’s capacity and infrastructure, he adds.

Testing only

Vidya Goggi, resident and part of White House Apartment coordination and Ward 46 committee team, RT Nagar, says that at the moment the BBMP is only supporting them in terms of testing. As the BBMP does not have the bandwidth to conduct the vaccination drives across apartments, they have been facilitating these drives by relying on private hospitals.

As the joint secretary of BAF, she has been actively involved in coordinating the effort for setting up vaccination drives at complexes. “With news about fake tests and reports, the public’s trust in the BBMP has suffered. This collaboration has helped ease the hesitancy among the residents,” she says.

At her own apartment complex that is made up of 170-odd units, the BBMP is currently only conducting testing camps.

Bridging the gap

Rajendra Cholan, Special Commissioner (Health), BBMP, says that each ward has seven zones and vaccines are being distributed across each of them through Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and BBMP health officers. “This needs a lot of coordination and groundwork to ensure it is carried out seamlessly,” he says.

The BBMP has reached out to RWAs in the city to get a list of private hospitals that have a 100-bed to 50-bed capacity. These hospitals have then been asked to set up sub-centre with mini-clinic

facilities in apartment complexes.

“The BBMP then provides them with the vaccination based on the number of people who would be getting it on a particular day. We take the help of hospitals to ensure that a trained doc, ambulance, someone to observe post-vaccination and other trained personnel are on-ground,” he says.

At the moment, about 100-200 people are being vaccinated in each of the 279 apartment complexes that have set up such sub-centres.

This effort, he says, has helped bridge the gap, thereby ensuring everyone can get vaccinated at their convenience.