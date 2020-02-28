Safe street hangouts for women

From 7 to 10 pm every day, eight public places become women’s hangouts in areas around Koramangala. This is part of a new police initiative to make women feel safe after dark.

The south east division police have launched this initiative, which they say will help women “reclaim public spaces”. Isha Pant, DCP (South East), says the campaign will go on till March 8, Women’s Day.

Areas identified

Police have identified a problem: it is not easy for many women to step out of home after sunset. Even if they are comfortable going out, parents and family worry about their safety, making the experience jittery.

The idea is simple: encourage more working women to step out of the

house after a day in office. So what makes these areas safe? “There are many infrastructural factors that go into this. Lights, being one of the most important ones. We plan to install street lights in areas, which itself can make a woman feel safe at night. We have been offered the support of the BBMP to instal CCTVs and other civic amenities, as well,”says Isha Pant, deputy commissioner of police - south east division.The idea behind calling women to occupy these areas after dark, for a fortnight, is to simply provide women with the opportunity to reclaim public spaces, says Isha.

“It is a social experiment of sorts. Women are coming in every day, and programmes are being conducted. The hope is that people who witness this will change their minds by watching and listening. The aim is to make people active bystanders who can rise up when they see a woman in trouble,”

she explains.

Working professionals to students and housewives---and even some men---have been part of the initiative so far, she says.

“Bengaluru is already a safe city. Some areas just need to be made a little more safer, and that’s what we are hoping these zones will do,” she adds.

What women think

“I think these zones act as affirmative action to change the gender dynamics of women in public spaces,” says Amrita Banerjee, assistant professor at St Joseph’s College.

This is similar to having a ladies coupe in a train or bus, she explains.

“It gives some sense of a deliberate presence of women. In a situation of deep gender injustice and violence, pockets like this defy the normalcy of patriarchal omnipresence and privilege,” she explains.

Others see it as a welcome measure, although an emergency one. “I think more effort should be spent on making existing spaces safer for women,” says Anahita Varma, a resident of Koramangala.

“The men need to be educated on matters of women safety. People who are always looking out on the streets, like shopkeepers and auto drivers, should be made aware of what qualifies as unsafe behaviour,” she adds. Anahita believes they should be sensitised on how they can intervene when women are in distress.

Where are the hangouts?

A safety audit conducted by Durga, an NGO for women, found certain areas in south-east Bengaluru where women were scarce after dark. Silk Board, Dairy Circle, Koramangala BDA Complex, Koramangala Regional Passport Office, Grape Garden, Spurthy Hospital and Madiwala Market street, are largely dominated by men. Police have now set up eight women’s hangouts near these spots.

What happens there?

Talks, theatre, music, dance…. Kavita Srinath, general secretary, Bangalore Mahila Congress, spoke to women at the hangout about the 10 basic laws every woman in the country should know. A team from Jagruthi performed a play. A college student presented Bharathanatyam.

Light touch

The authorities in areas around Koramangala and Silk Board are paying special attention to making male-dominated areas safer for women. Among other things, they are installing street lights and making sure fused ones are replaced.

Safety tips

Here are some steps that women all over the world swear by whenever they feel threatened. It might seem excessive to the opposite gender but hey, welcome to our world!

Run into a shop

Many women, when they feel they are being stalked by someone, take refuge in the nearest shop. They either wait it out, talk to the shopkeeper for help or call a trusted person for assistance.

Walk up to a stranger

It is alarming how many women have resorted to this strategy when they feel they are being tailed by someone. On the flip side, there is no telling how these de facto protectors will react.

Keeping knives, keys or pepper sprays handy

Most women walk around with their fingers wrapped around anything that could be a potential weapon.

Resting bitch face

Most women have a serious/angry/frowning expression when they walk. No, they are not mean; they are just trying to protect themselves from unwanted advances.

Playing no music on headphones

So many women walk around with headphones but with no music actually playing. It helps them avoid acknowledging creepy men who want to make conversation but also stay aware of what is happening around them.