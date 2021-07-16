Safety measures to combat Zika virus 

With 30 cases of Zika virus detected in neighbouring state Kerala, public health officers suggest measures to combat it.

The State’s health department has instructed its districts to intensify vector control measures. But, with ongoing rains and puddles collecting, communities and individuals can also do their bit.

Steps to protect oneself against Zika are similar to any other mosquito-borne disease, says Vijendra B K, chief health officer, BBMP. “Be covered fully, use mosquito nets while sleeping be it day or night, and check for any water collected near plants, refrigerators, air coolers, or air conditioners. Drain water from these frequently,” he tells Metrolife.

Fogging is scientifically advised when an outbreak occurs. “It only knocks down adult mosquitoes,” he adds.

BBMP is orienting its health inspectors and Asha and link workers to create awareness among the public about source reduction and other measures, he adds. “If cases are reported, specific chemicals will be sprayed in those areas,” he adds.

Sylvia Karpagam, a public health doctor, says the virus is caused by the ‘Aedes aegypti’ mosquito, which is a day-biter. “It most often breeds in small collections of water, like tyres, flower pots, tanks, etc. Whatever steps should be taken by the government against Dengue, Chikungunya, apply here too, but they are often not implemented. After cases rise, the authorities attempt fogging, which doesn’t really help,” she says.

The government must pass health education messages to people about the disease. “As individuals, one must prevent collections of water around homes, work areas, and schools. Larvicides and guppies can be released into small collections of water too,” she adds.

Inside homes, any containers or shells that hold water should be drained out. “Communities and resident welfare associations should hold drives,” Sylvia adds.

Garbage disposal also plays a major role in this respect.

“If garbage is just dumped at a site or slums nearby, people living nearby will be at risk,” she says.

‘Community participation needed’

Soumyadeep Bhaumik, an international public health specialist and a medical doctor, says compared to 2017, there is better knowledge about Zika virus now.

“Community participation is needed for vector control. It will not only help combat Zika but other diseases spread by the mosquito that often rise after rains,” he says. Installing mosquito repellent screens on doors and windows and checking for small collections of water are good safety practices, he adds.

Soumyadeep adds, “Apart from the Zika virus passing on from a mother to a child, it can also pass on to a partner during sexual intercourse. Using condoms is vital, in such a case.”

How else can it spread?

Sylvia Karpagam, public health doctor, says the virus could pass on from a pregnant woman to the foetus. “The babies could have birth defects and genetic malformations,” she says. “Blood transfusion or organ transplantation done from an infected person can also lead to a Zika virus infection,” she adds.