Sankranti goodies selling briskly



Ellu bella and sakkare

acchu by Shrii Foods.



Sankranti is round the corner, and home entrepreneurs have come up with traditional and offbeat goodies for the day.

Orders can be placed and delivered via platforms like Dunzo, Porter, Swiggy Genie etc.

The pandemic period has made many health conscious, and most people are staying away from the use of food colouring and processed add-ons like peppermint in ellu bella (mix of

gram, coconut pieces, and sugar or jaggery).

The goodies are selling fast, and sakkare acchu (sugar figurines) in white is the pick this year, sellers tell Metrolife.

Soumya Srinath, a resident of Jayanagar, is selling ellu bella and sakkare acchu through her home venture Shrii Foods. “I have been selling these goodies for the last five years. We also sell bella (jaggery pieces) separately,” she adds. Sakkare acchu is available in flower, animal, and geometric shapes here.

Call: 78928 23198



Deepti Nadagouda (inset)

is offering Ellu bella in smaller

quantities in potli bags.



Indiranagar resident Nagaveni Rajappa will customise ellu bella. “We can add or reduce coconut pieces, jaggery or peanuts in the mix, according to the customer’s needs. We also sell cut pieces separately, which can be mixed later,” she adds. Sakkare acchu is available in white sugar.

Call: 95387 60032

Vidyaranyapura resident Deepti Nadagouda is selling only ellu bella this year. “The mix includes dry coconut, cut jaggery, roasted groundnut, roasted Bengal gram, sesame seeds and coloured peppermint,” she says. This year, she is also offering the mix in 50 gm in jute potlis as a gifting option.

Call: 98442 28005

Suraksha Prabhu, resident of Malleswaram, is selling ellu bella and sakkare acchu in its “authentic way”. “We add jaggery, dried coconut, groundnut, gram and til (sesame seeds),” she lists out. Sakkare acchu is available in various shapes including lotus, mango, and animals like elephant, duck, squirrel, and horse.

Call: 98453 09300

Offbeat goodies

Anita Verma, who moved to Bengaluru last year, wanted to bring goodies from Bihar “to those who missed authentic delicacies from their hometown”.



Rose coconut laddoos

by Swagata



This gave birth to her home venture ‘Anni’s Bihar ki Bahaar’. Anita is selling til laddoos (sweet sesame seed balls), khurma or shakkar para (diamond-shaped, crunchy and fried flour cookies), thekua (ghee cookies), and gud tilkut (sweet sesame crackers), this year.

These goodies are available in packs of 250 gm, and are also available with gift packaging.

Call: 94311 55053

Koramangala resident Swagata Dutta has made rose coconut laddoos and Bengali banana fritters (called kolar bora) for the season. “These goodies can make good gifts. These are sugar-free,” she adds.

Laddoos are priced at Rs 200 (for six pieces), and banana fritters are priced at Rs 300 (for four pieces).

Call: 91009 38693