Seat belts a must for all car passengers,say traffic police

It is mandatory even for people riding in car rear seats to wear seat belts, but few follow the rule, police say.

A horrific accident on Wednesday claimed seven lives, and at least some of the victims would have survived had they worn seat belts, experts say.

The Motor Vehicle Act says seat-belts are mandatory not just for car drivers but also for all passengers. The rules also say toddlers should be strapped up in baby seats.

The Bengaluru traffic police have been keeping an eye out for seat-belt rule violations. They booked 1.5 lakh cases in 2019, and the number doubled to three lakh in 2020.

“Generally, we see only people sitting in front wearing seat belts. But, in case of a strong impact, people sitting at the back are flung forward, as in the Koramangala accident,” Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police (traffic), tells Metrolife.

One of those in the car was thrown out on impact, he says.

Life-saving system

Suresh Bafna, who drives a Skoda Superb and is the CEO of V Drive Safe, a driving institute, explains the connection between seat belts and air bags. “Had at least two in the front seat worn seat belts, the safety bags would have opened. A sensor connects the seat belts to the safety bags and this is common in luxury cars,” he says.

Suresh recollects how he escaped death when his luxury car was hit by a speeding container truck. “There were five of us in the car and the seat belts saved us,” he recollects.

Seven people were riding in the Rs 40-plus lakh Audi Q3 35 TDI Quattro, a five-seater.

“Every car is designed keeping a weight in mind. When seven people sit in an Audi, not all can wear seat belts because there are only five belts available. By overcrowding, you are compromising on safety,” says an expert from an automobile company.

Speed violation

Police suspect the car was speeding at more than 140 km. “We have announced several times that 40 km is the ideal speed on all roads in the city. In fact, we have placed 60 speed boards across the city,” says Ravikanthe Gowda.

Suresh says most luxury cars have a warning bell that goes off when the driver exceeds the prescribed speed limit. “Many drivers want it to be removed because they feel it is too loud. That can’t be done,” he says.

Dr Ashish Verma, associate professor and convenor, IISc Sustainable Transportation Lab (IST Lab), says “The system that provides a licence to the driver pays little attention to educating him about safety. Why are more youngsters involved in road accidents? Lifestyle has a direct bearing on many of the hit and run cases involving high-end cars.”

Dr Pratima Murthy, director, Nimhans, says young people are not aware of the risks involved in fast driving, and don’t know what to do when they encounter unanticipated hurdles on the road. She also said that liquor and speed make a lethal combination.

Cases in Bengaluru

Over Speeding

2019: 61,531

2020: 59,071

Reckless driving

2019: 52,038

2020: 12,388

Drunken driving

2019: 40602

2020: 5343

(Due to the pandemic, drunk driving check was suspended).

Case of drunk driving?

The police also suspect that occupants had consumed alcohol. “We cannot conclude yet if this is also a case of drunk driving. We are waiting for the blood test reports,” says Gowda.

How airbags work

Airbags open on impact, and their operation is not determined by the speed at which a vehicle hits a barrier, experts say. Coordinated sensors trigger the airbags in case of an accident. The ballooning devices are designed in such a way that they open even if the vehicle is stationary and is hit by another vehicle.

What are the penalties?

Excessive speeding

Bikes, cars and autos: Rs 1,000

Heavy vehicles: Rs 2,000.

Not wearing a seat

belt: Rs 500.