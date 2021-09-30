Shivajinagar school gets grants to mark 200th anniversary

The Methodist Mission High School on Thursday inaugurated year-long celebrations to mark its 200th anniversary. Founded in 1822, the Shivajinagar school turns 200 next September.

It was called Anglo Vernacular Middle School in the initial years and played an important role in educating children in English and Tamil.

Bishop Prasanna Kumar Samuel of the Church of South India inaugurated the celebrations, the theme of which is ‘Bringing back the founder’s voice’.

After a prayer service, he lauded the school for its efforts to educate the underprivileged, and laid the foundation for its new Bicentennial Multi Utility Hall.

MLC Puttanna pledged to contribute up to Rs 10 lakh for the school. “The school administration can approach me with their requirements, be it computers or furniture, and I will make sure they are provided,” he said.

Shivajinagar MLA Rizwan Arshad hailed the school as an “inspiration” and said he was working to open more such educational institutions in the constituency.

Students and teachers put up dance and musical performances. Former students logged in from different parts of the world via a livestream and paid rich tributes to their alma mater.