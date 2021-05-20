Singer Raghu Dixit launches grief counselling helpline

Singer Raghu Dixit has launched a free counselling service in Kannada, English and Hindi. “A friend messaged me looking for a grief counsellor in Kannada. It got me thinking,” he told Metrolife.

On his social media account, he posted a call for mental health professionals willing to volunteer and offer their services in Kannada.

Many responded, and that was how the free counselling service Manadani was born. It is a helpline that tries to help people overcome grief, anxiety and loneliness.

As the initiative gained momentum, he teamed up with healthcare entrepreneur Ashwin Naik to make Manadani a pan-Indian project.

“Over the past week several individuals and organisations have come forward to be a part of Manadani. One such organisation is Samadhana run by psychiatrist Dr C R Chandrashekar, many Kannada speaking counsellors from his group have joined the Manadani team,” he adds.

The Manadani team works with 60 counsellors, all of whom work from home.

Call Manadani

84484 49428