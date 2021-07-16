Six books to read on International Justice Day

July 17 marks World Day for International Justice. Genocide, crimes against humanity, war, and other aggressions, are some threatening issues discussed on the day to ensure peace and well-being of the world.

Metrolife lists six such legal books that highlight justice systems across the world.

10 Judgements That Changed India

Author: Zia Mody

The author in this 2013 book discusses the debate of including the right to shelter and livelihood under right to live in the Indian constitution. The book enumerates Supreme Court’s 10 landmark judgements that have transformed and evolved the Indian democracy. Commenting on topics such as custodial deaths, reservations, and environmental jurisprudence, the author brings her perspective by contextualising and explaining the impact of these legal matters on the judiciary and people.

The Hanging of Afzal Guru and the Strange Case of the Attack on the Indian Parliament

Author: Arundhati Roy

This 304-page book claims that the hanging of Mohammad Afzal Guru was an act to satisfy the collective conscience of society. The author has condemned police as they acted against legal standards by fabricating and extracting false confessions in this case. The book displays a collection of essays by journalists, academicians, and writers who raised serious objections about the investigations of the case and the Centre’s relationship with Kashmir.

The Rule of Law

Author: Tom Bingham

In this 2011 book, the author elucidates the concept of ‘Rule of Law’. He stresses that this idea is not just a doctrine but a foundation for a fair and impartial society that will further significantly impact any country’s economic growth, peace, and cooperation. Focusing on international terrorism, he discusses eight conditions that are followed in various western democracies.

Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption

Author: Bryan Stevenson

One of the current most influential lawyers gives a clarion call to fix America’s broken judicial system through this powerful and nerve-wrenching 2014 book. Listing the problems of a high rate of incarcerations among blacks, overcrowding in prisons, and how many women and children are being trapped in this imbalanced US criminal justice system, the author-cum-lawyer tries to bring a moving portrait of people he has defended for.

War and International Justice

Author: Brian Orand

The author explores the ethics of war from a Kantian perspective and questions if war is actually a crime. Stressing on human rights protection, the rule of international law and global justice, the 300-page book criticises pacifism and realism. The author has described cases of the Persian Gulf War, Somalia, Bosnia, and Rwanda to illustrate his argument. Questioning justice after war, this controversial book demands reform in existing international laws.

Security and Crime: Converging Perspectives on a Complex World

Author: Alison Wakefield

This 2021 book draws the relationship between crime and security by giving some clarity on their interdisciplinary nature. By emphasizing politics, academic scholarships, and criminological discourse, the author has included chapter overviews, key

terminologies, and study questions to help students who are pursuing a degree in criminal justice and international relations.