Slacklining training resumes

A pottery artist and rock climber is conducting classes every Sunday to teach slacklining.

Slacklining is the art of walking on a flat strip of webbing stretched between two points above the ground.

Coach Yadav Freeman, 30, is training Bengalureans in slacklining. “I will teach participants how to mount the lines, balance and walk on them, and also share safety measures,” he says.

He will hold Sunday morning sessions at Tree Park, HSR Layout, and the evening sessions at MN Krishna Rao Park, Basavanagudi.

He got introduced to slacklining at an outdoor festival in 2015. He found other slacklining enthusiasts in Bengaluru the same year, and, gradually, the community grew to about 200 people. They would meet in parks to teach and learn from each other.

The slacklining scene in the city declined because they were not allowed to practise in a major park, which was their go-to ground. “The authorities feared our slacklines would damage the trees,” he says. The group activity dropped further when people could not play outdoors because of the pandemic.

“I am trying to bring that community back together,” he says.

