Small parlours on razor’s edge

About 30 per cent of all salons and beauty parlours in Bengaluru have shut down for good.

If the situation doesn’t improve, the number will double, according to Dr Anand Suresh, vice president of Karnataka Salon and Wellness Centre Owners Association.

The hardest hit are smaller shops and mid-level salons. They cite high rents as their biggest burden.

Lal Nun Mawii, owner of Moie Salons in Indiranagar has closed one of her three centres. With the owner unwilling to bring down the rent, she had no choice.

“Two of my owners agreed to reduce the rent, while the third didn’t. All my savings have gone towards sustaining my family during the lockdown,” she says.

With the owner insisting on a three-month notice, even shutting down wasn’t easy.

“I have to pay off my home loans and take care of my children and my employees. I am keeping my shop open so that I might survive,” she says.

The cost of sanitisation is adding to their woes. For most neighbourhood salons, it raises their monthly expenditure significantly. Lal, for example, spends Rs 15,000 each month on it. “Chains get sanitisers and other things cheap and in bulk, and they easily earn it back from their customers,” says Suresh, whose organisation is working towards petitioning the government for help.

Customer behaviour

Joyce Parlour, Koramangala, has seen an 80 per cent reduction in customers since the pre-lockdown days. Even the few who come in ask for cheaper services like threading, waxing and basic haircuts. “We can’t increase our rates or include the cost of sanitisation because we will then lose the few customers we have,” says Manzil Thapa, owner.

Some salons are bringing down their prices. Lal used to earn Rs 10,000 a day, but now barely makes Rs 3,000.

The situation is no better for barber shops and men’s salons. Most offer just haircuts and shaves.

Purushothama N, owner of Prince Men’s Parlour in Indiranagar, says many customers are still working from home, and are making do with home haircuts.

His services start at Rs 110. He now wears disposable gloves, and has switched to disposable razors. He sanitises combs and scissors after every use.

Even these changes, he says, has increased his costs by 30 per cent. “I run the shop out of my own home, so I don’t have to worry about rent. It is difficult, but I get to keep my shop open,” he says.

Govinda Raju, who has been running Select Men’s Parlour in Shantinagar for 25 years, is also open.

“I cater to middle class customers. I charge Rs 70 for a haircut. They will not be willing to pay extra so I bear the extra costs myself,” he says.

Can’t compete

Most premium establishments and chains have seen a reduction in customers, but are getting by.

Get Gorgeous Beauty Bar, Lavelle Road, additionally spends about Rs 40,000 a month on safety and hygiene. It uses disposable face shields, masks and hairnets. “We have had to increase prices nominally to defray these costs,” says Maude G Abraham, founder.

Beauty services are non-essential, and people don’t think twice before skipping them. But some customers aren’t put off by premium prices. “I feel high-end parlours have the infrastructure and money to accommodate today’s needs. It may be cheaper to go to my old parlour aunty, but I would rather spend extra and stay safe,” says Aanchal Agarwal, fashion designer.