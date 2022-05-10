Snake rescue calls go up since the rains

Snake sightings in Bengaluru have increased since the recent spell of rains, the rescue teams say. The rainwater floods their dwellings, forcing them to come out to seek shelter in warmer places like kitchens but also in gardens, pipelines, parking lots, the experts have noticed.

Colonel (Dr) Nawaz Shariff, chief veterinarian, PFA Wildlife Hospital, Sunkalpalya, says, “The daily calls for snake rescue have gone up from three to four earlier to five to six in the past two weeks. We are getting calls from the outskirts of Bengaluru.”

The sightings of the big four, namely Russell’s viper, spectacled cobra, saw-scaled viper and common krait, have become frequent since the rains pounded the city, he adds. “They are usually sighted near the dumpsters,” he informs.

However, Mohan K, a snake catcher who volunteers with the BBMP, has been getting such calls from within the city, from Banaswadi, Vasanth Nagar, Indiranagar and Domlur, neighbourhoods that have lakes and vacant lands.

“I have got at least 20 calls in the last five days alone. In the dry season, we get 14 calls per week,” he draws up the contrast.

The sightings, he says, will continue till the end of the mating season in July.

“Now, big snakes are coming out but as the mating season progresses, you could be spotting more baby snakes in the open,” Mohan explains.

Avinash Krishnan, director (Conservation Science) and CEO at A Rocha India, has heard of a few complaints from Hebbal, HSR Layout, Whitefield, and Jnanabharathi.

He blames it on the city’s inconsistent weather, with hot days and nippy evenings. Vallish Vasuki, a snake rescuer with an NGO, has also seen a jump from seven to eight daily calls to 10 to 15 now.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU

SPOT A SNAKE

Snake catcher Mohan K says, “Do not panic or hurt them. Take 20 steps back to move outside of the snake’s field of vision. And it will slowly go away.” Or, call on the helpline numbers 100, 112, or 2222 1188 (run by the BBMP).

IN CASE OF A SNAKE BITE...

Expert Avinash Krishnan says, “Follow the World Health Organization’s SOP. Relax and comfort the patient and immobilise the bitten area before taking him/her to an authorised snake bite treatment centre.” Stay clear of unscientific remedies, he adds.