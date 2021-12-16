‘Software predicts traffic jams 7 days in advance’

A Bengaluru-based startup has developed a system to track traffic in real-time and speed up city commutes.

Called Eflag Video Analytics Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), it is being tested at some of Bengaluru’s busiest locations. Eflag Analytics, working from Ulsoor, uses real-time vehicle density data to suggest how long a signal should take before it changes.

If the traffic is lean, the lights change to green sooner, and vehicles don’t have to wait for a predetermined duration.

Using the software, the police will be able to automate traffic signals, the startup says.

The software classifies vehicles under four categories—four-wheelers, two-wheelers, autos and push carts—and calculates waiting periods by analysing CCTV footage.

“Our software can identify the number of vehicles passing through each junction and can make traffic movement on arterial roads faster,” says Shripad Ashtekar, founder of the startup.

The startup aims at providing smart public infrastructure in Indian metros. “The ease of living in the Indian metros is deteriorating rapidly. Our team is deeply invested in the mobility space and wants to solve this problem,” he says. The software can also predict traffic jams seven days in advance, he says. “Eflag utilises a proprietary machine learning suite of algorithms,” he explains.

The startup, with a team of 16, hopes to speed up commutes and improve ease of living in Indian metros. The innovation has been validated by Ashish Verma, convenor of the Sustainable Transportation Lab at IISc, Ashtekar says. The team will submit a detailed report on the pilot operations to the traffic police in two months.

“It has become a norm globally to move towards an automated traffic management system. It is time for India too to join the fleet,” says Syed Haseeb Arfath, co-founder.

Where it’s on

The software has been operational for two months, as part of a pilot programme, at five junctions. It covers 25 roads.

Signals at Minsk Square, GPO Circle, Sophia Circle, Windsor Manor and Chalukya Circle are currently being monitored using the software developed by Eflag.