Solo art show by Belagavi writer opens on May 23

A solo exhibition of paintings titled ‘The Nature Within’ will open at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath next week.

D S Chougale from Belagavi will showcase around 25 of his recent paintings, mostly done in oil on canvas and a few in acrylic. Chougale is a playwright and short story writer in Kannada.

“These works were mostly done in the last five years. Whatever I feel about nature and my connection with it, I have encapsulated that visually on the canvas,” he says. He has mostly made use of dark and bright colours in these paintings. “I have used the knife and brush for the strokes. These works will evoke nostalgia and universal sensibility because of the intensity of my feelings,” he adds.

The show is sponsored by KMF Nandini Bengaluru.

The exhibition will be held from May 23 to 31 between 10.30 am and 7 pm.