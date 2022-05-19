Solo art show by Belagavi writer opens on May 23

Solo art show by Belagavi writer opens on May 23

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS,
  • May 19 2022, 22:33 ist
  • updated: May 19 2022, 22:52 ist
One of D S Chougale’s works on display.

A solo exhibition of paintings titled ‘The Nature Within’ will open at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath next week.

D S Chougale from Belagavi will showcase around 25 of his recent paintings, mostly done in oil on canvas and a few in acrylic. Chougale is a playwright and short story writer in Kannada. 

“These works were mostly done in the last five years. Whatever I feel about nature and my connection with it, I have encapsulated that visually on the canvas,” he says. He has mostly made use of dark and bright colours in these paintings. “I have used the knife and brush for the strokes. These works will evoke nostalgia and universal sensibility because of the intensity of my feelings,” he adds.

The show is sponsored by KMF Nandini Bengaluru.

The exhibition will be held from May 23 to 31 between 10.30 am and 7 pm.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Art show
Bengaluru
Belagavi

What's Brewing

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

Vaishnaw makes 1st 5G call from trial network at IIT-M

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

In a first, Qatar FIFA WC to feature female referees

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

World's highest weather station set up on Mount Everest

In the mood for mango

In the mood for mango

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

Leaky $1,644 umbrella from Gucci, Adidas faces backlash

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

What a waste: US campaigner wears his trash for a month

 