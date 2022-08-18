Solo art show on human thoughts

Artist Ashu Gupta will display 12 new paintings in a hybrid exhibition, which opens
on Saturday.
‘Dialogues’, like her last show ‘Points and Perspectives’, is an inquiry into the human mind. The 37-year-old contemporary expression artist from Bengaluru, says,
“I love to study people. If we pay attention to people’s thoughts, I think we won’t bother about their physical appearances.”
In her paintings, Ashu has replaced heads and faces with a swarm of thoughts, presented in text and images. These thoughts are sourced from real-life conversations, famous quotes and her own thoughts. These thoughts, even though personal, have a universal appeal, she says.
For ‘Childhood’, a painting of a girl sitting on a swing, she asked 10 kids to write whatever comes to their mind. She was overwhelmed with their creativity: “One wrote what would happen if we mix the DNA of a dinosaur in a lizard. Another said she feels like jumping on jelly every time she sees it.”
She is chuffed about the series. “For the first time, I have used colour in my works besides pen and ink, my go-to choice. I have also tried paper piercing.”
The show is on from August 20 to September 10, 11 am to 7 pm, at Artisera, Indiranagar, and on artisera.com
