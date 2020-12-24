Speed Covid testing launched at airport

The Bengaluru airport can now test passengers for Covid infection round the clock.

A sample collection kiosk has come up inside the terminal and a state-of-the-art laboratory outside.

BIAL and Auriga Research jointly launched a testing facility near the arrival area earlier this week.

International arrival passengers unable to get a test prior to boarding can use the service on their arrival here.

The testing is also available to departing passengers required to produce a Covid-19 negative test report at their destination.

A BIAL spokesperson says the initiative was prompted by rules making it compulsory for all international passengers arriving in Bengaluru to show a negative report.

“They can now either bring a Covid-19 certificate, taken within 72 hours prior to departure, or take the test at the Bengaluru airport,” the spokesperson says. The results of the fast RT-PCR test are given in less than 15 minutes, while the more conventional RT-PCR test result takes up to six hours.

“This is an offering from Abbott and BIAL. All testing and reports are being managed by Auriga Research. The results are directly reported to the state health department,” the spokesperson says. Until the test results are received, those tested wait in a specially demarcated area. Reports are shared digitally with those tested.

Slots can be booked on a website set up for the purpose: testing-lab.com.

Wallet factor

Rapid PCR (Abbott ID Now): Rs 2,400 (Results in 13 minutes)

Regular RT-PCR: Rs 800 (Results in two days)