Student lists bus routesto and from Sarjapura

A student has created a list of BMTC buses plying from Sarjapura to other parts of the city.

Vikas Gotla, a student of masters in development at Azim Premji University, is passionate about public transport and feels a lot of money can be saved by using it.

The Yelahanka resident is currently living near his campus in Sarjapura and uses the bus to travel to rehearse with his band, visit new restaurants, etc. “I not only spent less money but I could also use my time on the bus productively,” he talks about his experience.

Similar lists he saw on Twitter and other websites inspired him to create one for Sarjapura.

“Many people move to Bengaluru and the onus is on us to help new residents adjust well,” he believes.

The list mentions eight buses to different parts of the city. They run at a frequency of 10-15 minutes. It took him almost a year to compile the list.

“Living in the absolute end of the city meant no matter where I was going, I would pass the city’s centre. It took almost half a year to familiarise myself with the bus routes,” he says.

Gotla verified these bus numbers with the data on BMTC’s official website, and apps like Moovit and Tummoc.

“I visited the Sarjapura bus stand, where most of these buses originate from, and verified the information from the inspector there,” he adds. Vikas primarily created the guide to cater to the students and staff of his university but slowly the use-case expanded to everyone taking Sarjapura Road.

“I started by listing buses to the airport and Majestic railway station, and then Koramangala, Indiranagar and MG Road, which people like to visit commonly,” he says.

He will update bus numbers as the routes change, and hopes more feeder buses are introduced on the Sarjapura route to ensure last-mile connectivity.

A strong believer in participatory governance, Vikas plans to compile similar lists for Yelahanka and Bannerghatta Road, where he spends considerable time, and also for areas like Jayanagar, Koramangala, MG Road, Whitefield, and Malleswaram.

“I want people to understand that they can count on buses. They won’t cancel on you like cabs do or charge a ridiculous amount,” he says.

Check the guide on Vikas Gotla’s Medium page, Living in Sarjapura: A Comprehensive Guide to Bus Commute in Bengaluru!