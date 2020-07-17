Students take up crisis relief 

From distributing rations to admitting children to school, Bengaluru’s service-minded young people are doing a lot during the pandemic. Here are some causes they have taken up.

Elysian

Art for a cause

An initiative called Elysian, launched by artists Prakruthi Srikanth and Varsha Nandakumar, aims to use art for a cause.

“The pandemic has caused the deepest impact on essential workers and we wanted to do something to help them,” says Prakruthi.

The artists raise money by selling their work and use the money to equip BBMP and construction workers with masks, sanitisers, and face shields.

“Many of these people find it difficult to afford PPE kits, but still work amidst this pandemic. By distributing these kits we ensure that they stay safe,” Prakruthi says.

Elysian has distributed about a hundred PPE kits so far. Next, it plans to launch an online store for hand-painted masks.

Vidyaverse

Schooling online

Vidyaverse, an initiative started by Minal Shaik and Nitya Agarwala, believes education should not be disrupted by this lockdown. Government schools are shut, leaving thousands of children in the lurch. Vidyaverse is making sure they continue to learn and grow.

The group conducts classes online for English, mathematics, science, and art. “We make our sessions as interactive and engaging as possible,” says Nitya. “We teach through experiments, observation and fun activities.” Boredom has been an ailment as children all over the world are cooped up inside their homes. Vidyaverse is trying to keep children engaged while pushing the boundaries of the school curriculum. It is launching an online magazine focusing on all things STEM. “This encourages students to ask questions they never had answered,” Minal says. “We want to provide a platform to young scientists to share what they are passionate about.”

Ration Square

Food for the needy

Ration Square is a student-run initiative that raises funds to help migrant labourers and daily wage workers. It brings together students from across the city to contribute and raise funds.

Anvi Mittal, a Grade 12 student and founder of the initiative, says, “The pandemic has driven millions into poverty and starvation. Our mission is to provide meals for the ones affected most by this.”

She believes in the power of collaboration. “I wanted to bring my student community together,” she says.

Each kit contains 10 kg of rations and costs Rs 500. It holds rice, flour, dal, oil, sugar, salt, and some spices. With co-organisers Christina Paul and Riddhi Bansal, the team has raised Rs 4.3 lakh and distributed 7,000 kg of rations in the slums of Bengaluru, Anvi told Metrolife.

She plans to take this initiative to other cities. “I hope to inspire students to rise to the occasion in times of need,” she says.