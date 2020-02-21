Subways witness part improvement

Poorly lit pathways, dirty stairs, an open manhole, and walls that reek of urine greet you when you enter the pedestrian subway at the CBI Junction, near Hebbal.

The good news is that work is afoot to fix at least some of these problems.

The poor condition of city subways was exposed in a report published in Metrolife on July 18, 2019.

The reality check showed how the subway near the CBI junction in Hebbal had become a haven for prostitution and mugging.

The BBMP took note of the report and ordered the cleaning of some subways and renovation of others.

The CBI junction subway was taken up for renovation at a cost of Rs 11 lakh. Officials who sanctioned the renovation say work began in mid-December last year and will be completed in a month’s time.

This subway is used by many in the daytime. But it is poorly lit after dark. It becomes a shelter for beggars after dusk.

Regular users, who comprise staff of the Veterinary College, Dairy Science College, The Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, CBI office and Baptist Hospital, are apprehensive when try to get to the other side.

The subway is the only way, as there are no skywalks across this wide, busy road.

Manjula D, typist with the Institute of Animal Health and Veterinary Biologicals, is a resident of Jayanagar and uses this subway regularly.

“I shudder to go there after 6.30 pm because it is poorly lit. I was walking this way a while ago when I saw someone lurking in the dark,” says Manjula.

Jaya Rudraswamy, receptionist at a UPS maintenance company near the CBI office, comes to work from Devanahalli.

She has no option but to take the subway, although her colleagues have warned her about mugging and sex crimes.

“I have seen food spilled on the floor. I think the public has an important role to play in maintaining the cleanliness of this subway,” says Jaya.

Another senior staffer of the Dairy Science College, who didn’t want to be named, is terrified someone may fall into the open manhole at one end of the subway. “This is such negligence,” she says.

Police perspective

A senior police officer says the first step towards ensuring safety in pedestrian subways is to provide adequate lighting and instal CCTV cameras.

“This acts as a deterrent for those planning crimes. We patrol the area twice or thrice at night but it is not possible for us to have a policeman stationed there 24/7. Security guards must be posted. The BBMP authorities must ensure safety,” says the officer.

Ongoing work at subways across the city

The BBMP has provided details of works taken up on subways. In the West Zone, it is spending an estimated Rs 90 lakh on repairs:

List of subways under repair in the West Zone.

Old City Market

Near Sujatha Talkies

Malleswaram (near underpass)

Railway Station

Tank Bund Road in Gandhinagar.

East Zone, where BBMP says work has been completed.

Hebbal, Gangenhalli, Basava Bhavan, Planetarium, SJP College, Civil Court CRoad, MS Building, KR Circle, PWD office, RBI office.

Work is also in progress on the subway near Cubbon Road . Repair cost in the East Zone: Rs 1 crore.

Providing flooring, wall cladding with tiles, painting, fixing roofing in staircase, lighting.

Source: BBMP office

‘Start shops, cafes inside’

The BBMP is contemplating bringing all pedestrian subways under the private-public partnership (PPP) model. This, officials believe, will help them maintain the subways and ensure safety.

Naresh Narasimhan, architect and urban designer, couldn’t agree more. “There will have to be proper incentives, such advertising rights for private partners. The level of service has to be clear in the agreement.” He believes it helps to have shops and cafes inside pedestrian subways. “This ensures round-the-clock security with people keeping a watch all the time,” he says.

Subways to go PPP way

Dr Ravikumar Surpur, special commissioner (projects), BBMP, answers questions of maintenance of subways.

What are the challenges involved in the upkeep of subways?

We think adequate attention has not been paid for comprehensive maintenance, in terms of having a maintenance contract in place, understanding the requirements of pedestrians, and having CCTV cameras, brightly lit paths and regular cleaning to ensure rainwater doesn’t get spooled there. The routine operational management is indeed a challenge for us.



How do you propose to address these problems?

We plan to take up all subways under one package and bring them under the private-public partnership model, where the private partner will be leveraging advertising rights. When we look at ways and means to maintain pedestrian subways, this appears to be the most feasible option. So we will soon be coming out with a policy and call for tenders.

Why can’t contractors given maintenance contracts be penalised for poor maintenance?

If you look at the tender agreements, you see penalties for time delays. If the delay is attributed to the BBMP, for instance, if we are not in a position to remove encroachment or if there is a dispute regarding a site or availability of funds, we try to address them. If the projects are delayed because of the sweet will of the contractor, then there is a penalty.



What is the progress on the renovation of subways?

There is an escrow account, which is a dedicated account meant only for repair works. And renovation of pedestrian subways has been included in this. The work on all subways in the East and West zones are in progress. We have to repair them before we market them. Work is still on in all these places.