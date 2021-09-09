Suicide helplines getting callsfrom those losing kin to Covid

In the second year of the pandemic, suicide and mental health helplines continue to get calls about job loss and stressful relationships. Some calls are from people talking about Covid deaths. Friday is World Suicide Prevention Day.

Nimhans

Dr Sanjeev Kumar M, assistant professor, Centre for Psychosocial Support and Disaster Management, says the Covid-19 helpline at Nimhans has received about five lakh calls since it was launched on March 29, 2020. The helpline has separate categories for children, women, the elderly, and healthcare workers. “In the first wave, our calls were focused on Covid-19, about where one can test…. In the second wave, more calls were about psychosocial issues such as depression and anxiety.”

Women, who have to look after the entire family, are more vulnerable, and so are children, he adds.

Call: 4611 0007

Hours: 24/7

Sa-Mudra Yuva Helpline

Bharathi Singh, founder, says, “Calls from people with suicidal tendencies often come from Google feed.”

The helpline handles entry-level suicidal calls and refers high-risk calls to consultants in Spandana and Nimhans. A majority of calls are from youngsters and women.

Call: 98803 96331

Hours: Monday to Saturday (9 am to 9 pm)

Arpita Foundation

This helpline, started in 2019 in association with MS Ramaiah Hospital, now operates from 25 volunteers’ homes.

Patrick Vaz, co-founder of Arpita Foundation, says, “We work in shifts and offer counselling in 13 languages.”

The helpline gets 15 calls a day, some from those distressed by Covid-19 deaths in their families.

Call: 2365 5557, 2365 6667

Hours: Seven days a week

(7 am to 9 pm)

Parivarthan

Parivarthan Counselling, Training and Research Centre’s helpline received 2,945 calls in 2020-21, of which 1,619 were from males, 986 from females and five from others.

Lipika Phani, helpline data analyst and counsellor says, a total of 156 callers were suicidal.

Call: 76766 02602

Hours: Monday to Friday

(1 pm to 10 pm)

Mitram Foundation

Vanita Naval, co-founder, says, “We got around 1,500 calls in the last year. Many callers suffer from a sense of isolation.”

Call: 90197 08133 or 2572 2573 or email to share@mitramfoundation.org

Hours: Through the week

(10 am to 4 pm)

How do helpline calls go?

Most helplines follow a standard protocol and don’t particularly ask for the caller’s details. Some record calls. Confidentiality is assured. At all times, the priority is on making the caller feel comfortable and safe.

Caller: Hello...

Counsellor: Hello. How can I help you? (The voice modulation and tone matter a lot.)

Caller: I am tired of life. (In some cases, callers are agitated, and start crying.).

Counsellor: Have you been feeling like this for a while? Is there something in particular that is making you feel this way?

Caller: Yes, I feel helpless. I think I cannot go on. (Keeps talking.)

Counsellor: When you say it has been hard, do thoughts of harming yourself or ending life come to you?

Caller: Yes, I have been contemplating harming myself for some time.

Counsellor: Looks like things around are overwhelming. Would you like to share more about what is happening?

At some helplines, in high-risk or serious situations, the option of bringing in a senior consultant on the call is discussed.

Counsellor: We would like to listen to you, but we would like you to step away from doing anything harmful.

The conversation proceeds till a point when the counsellor suggests ways of handling the situation. Some non-advisory platforms give callers the options.

Counsellor: (Guiding the caller to some tasks) Do you like to listen to music? Have you tried meditation? Have you been stepping out? Have you tried some physical exercises? What is the support structure around you? (Keeping the window open for further conversation.)

The call continues till the caller calms down.

Helplines try to create trust in the caller and ask if they would like to call again the next day or in the coming days for an update.