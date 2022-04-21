Swimming pools make a splash again

With the sweltering heat, swimming pools and academies are seeing enthusiasts slowly treading back.

Pool managements say concerns about the pandemic still exist, but many wish to get fit and involve in an outdoor activity.

Swimming pools and fitness centres were one of the most affected businesses, being shut down immediately, when a lockdown or pandemic regulations came into effect, in 2020.

Most centres have retained their swimming membership fees and not increased them despite the fuel hike; some have even reduced rates.

Satish Kumar, the proprietor of Swimlife Swimming Academy, says business was dull in April beginning but is slowly picking up.

“Many were not confident enough to come or send their children then. We didn’t have full-fledged admissions then, but now we have around 60% admissions, compared to pre-Covid years,” he says.

Around 50% of regulars are back. “Though we revise our membership rates every year, we have held on to what were the rates in 2020 now. People are coming out of tough times and charging more will not help business,” says Satish. Swimming camps are being held at centres in Museum Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Indiranagar, Abbigere and Hessarghatta.

“We used to get around 300 members for a month earlier, but now have around 160-170,” he adds.

At Ray Aquatic Centre, Wilson Garden and JP Nagar, around 80% of business is back, compared to the pre-Covid times.

Shivarajkumar Maranur, manager, says that people still have concerns. “We still keep temperature checks and sanitise the common areas regularly,” he adds.

Despite increased expenses due to the fuel price hike, the centre has not increased its membership fees. “We have kept the same rates as earlier.”

Reduced fees

Laps Swimming Academy, which has centres in Hennur, Yelehanka and Avalahalli, is no longer charging a registration fee. Deepali M K, founder, says that swimming is a luxury sport and its gear and coaching are expensive.

Around 70% of pre-Covid business is back here. With the summer holidays on, parents have been calling with enquiries. She says, “Parents are raising concerns that their children are lethargic, addicted to gadgets and inactive, thus wanting to enrol them to swimming classes. Swimming is a thorough exercise and helps build immunity too.”

Addressing concerns about Covid, she explains that WHO had clarified that the virus will not spread through water. “We use chlorine, alum gel, soda ash and maintain hygiene levels. We have restricted parents’ movements inside the pools and only allow one parent in, if the child is below five years,” she adds.

‘Not many are back’

However, it hasn’t been a smooth ride for all centres. At Global Swim Centre, Nehru Nagar, only 20-30% of admissions and members are back, says B A Shyam, managing partner.

“Business will take time to recuperate. Not many are turning up at swimming camps too — we only have 60 registrations compared to 300 from earlier,” he says.

Apart from health concerns, financial reasons could also have affected business, he adds. “Due to the work from home option, many left the city too.”