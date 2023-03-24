TAAQ to play at RCB curtain-raiser

Udbhavi Balakrishna
Udbhavi Balakrishna, DHNS,
  • Mar 24 2023, 00:02 ist
  • updated: Mar 24 2023, 08:59 ist
Thermal and a Quarter is one of India’s leading rock bands.

Bengaluru band Thermal and a Quarter (TAAQ) is performing on March 26 at an event to usher in the IPL season.

The event, at Chinnaswamy Stadium, is called RCB Unbox. Internationally acclaimed flautist Ravichandra Kulur joins the band for the opening song ‘One small love’.

Also on their set list are ‘Look at me’ and ‘Meter mele one-and-a-half’. TAAQ will also be playing covers of tracks by Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones, with a surprise appearance from an RCB player — also frontman Bruce Lee Mani’s student for the
past year. 

“Just getting on stage to perform in front of a crowd is a thrilling experience, regardless of its scale,” says Mani. He says he is happy to share the stage with leading artistes such as Jason Derulo and Sonu Nigam.  

RCB Unbox, 5 pm, March 26, Chinnaswamy Stadium. Tickets starting Rs 499 are available on royalchallengers.com

