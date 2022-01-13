Tackle the weekend curfew

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the city, the Karnataka government has extended the weekend curfew till January 31, restricting movement from Friday 10 pm to Monday 5 am. While only essential services are allowed during this period, the city police have stepped up vigil against curfew violations. Avoid the last-minute rush and hoarding of essentials and get weekend-ready as the curfew returns tonight.

Food and snacks

As food delivery apps fall under essential services, restaurants in the city will be open for takeaways throughout the weekend, and home deliveries through apps like Zomato and Swiggy. Liquor will not be delivered.

Groceries

Stock up on groceries, as stores will shut down earlier. However, delivery services will be functioning. Delivery app Zepto will be working till 1 am every day and meat delivery services like Licious and Tender Cuts, recommend pre-ordering to avoid the rush at the last moment.

Pet supplies

Ensure all your pet supplies are in stock before the weekend curfew. Get food, medicine and bath products for your pets delivered through delivery services like Swiggy Instamart and Dunzo, using no-contact delivery.

Medicines

Avoid hoarding on medical supplies, as pharmacies across the city will be functioning normally. Online services like Tata 1 mg, PharmEasy and Apollo pharmacy will be continuing their services throughout the curfew.

Online libraries

Online libraries are a lifesaver, especially when you can no longer step out of the house. E-libraries like Justbooks. BookGuru, Open Library, provide a wide range of books for you to pick from. For books in Kannada, head to MyLang Books and government-run e-Sarvajanika Granthalaya.