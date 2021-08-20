Take a deep dive into the Afghanistan story

Almost two decades ago, the Taliban had fled from Kabul, leaving it to the Western forces and Afghan soldiers. Cut to earlier this week, the Taliban have re-captured Kabul and the US forces have fled, bringing back scenes reminiscent of its withdrawal from Saigon in 1975. Here are four books to help you understand the present scenario and what led to it.

Taliban: The Story of the Afghan Warlords

Author: Ahmed Rashid

Published in 2001, this book gives you a deeper insight into the student movement that took up arms and eventually ended up taking over Afghanistan. Rashid gives detailed profiles of the people who led to its growth. In it, he also predicts how the Taliban would continue to be a force in Afghanistan, despite troubles. Twenty years since it was written, the book rings true. Published by Pan Books, the book retails at Rs 550.

Afghanistan, Where God Only Comes to Weep

Author: Siba Shakib

The return of the Taliban has raised a lot of concern over the regime’s history of mistreating women in the country. This book tells the tale of Shirin Gol, an Afghan woman. It depicts her life in Afghanistan under the Soviets to the first Taliban regime. Written in simple language, the book tells the story of a brave woman fighting for her life in a man’s world. Published by RHUK in 2002, it retails at Rs 449.

War against Taliban: Where it all went wrong in Afghanistan

Author: Sandy Gall

Sandy Gall’s work provides an excellent understanding of the Taliban and US relationship. In the book, he highlights the various things that went wrong in Afghanistan due to the diversion of US funds to Iraq in the early 2000s. Gall also points out the challenges faced by Afghan people due to the non-stop conflicts. Published by Bloomsbury in 2013, the book retails at Rs 1,299.

The Wrong Enemy

Author: Carlotta Gall

Gall is another journalist who predicted the fall of America in Afghanistan. She points out that the reason for the fall of America was neither the Taliban nor the corrupt government but its former ally Pakistan. Filled with thrilling interviews, the book gives a clear insight into the duplicity of governments, the secret deals, and the body counts on the ground. Published by Penguin in 2014, the book retails at Rs 314.