Thalis are in demand this Navratri 

With the nine-day-long Navratri festivities here, home chefs and entrepreneurs have curated special thalis, which can be eaten during the fasting period.

The start is slow but bulk orders should soon start trickling in, home chefs tell Metrolife.

Traditional feast

Ramachandrapuram resident Sudha Mehta is preparing a traditional lunch thali with simple festive delicacies. “The thali contains all vrat (fasting) food, which is natural, healthy and filling. People order it in bulk for bigger families and gatherings,” says the 69-year-old.

It costs Rs 250 and contains six to eight items — ‘Sabudana khichdi’ (a savoury dish made with sago pearls), ‘Kadhi’ (a gravy made with gram flour), ‘Rajgira pooris’ (Amaranth flour fried bread), a potato side dish, ‘sabudana vada’ (sago fritters), ‘chivda’ (a savoury snack made with flattened rice, spices and dry fruits) and a sweet dish of choice.

“The thalis can be customised as per your liking. For bulk orders, order two days ahead,” she adds.

Call: 93427 35313 (Between 8 am and 12 pm)

Grand spread

Rajajinagar-based P B Caterers are offering grand thalis this year. They contain 10 to 16 items and can be customised.

“The food is vegetarian, sattvic food without any garlic or onion. We also have vrat thalis,” says co-founder Mamata Daftary.

The dishes are made with sabudana, buckwheat flour, amaranth flour, potato and paneer.

The catering service is flooded with orders. “Apart from the nine-day long Navratri festivities, smaller residential societies and apartment complexes are also placing orders for thalis and sweets. Throughout Navratri we will be feeding over 40,000 people,” she says.

The lunch thalis are available at Rs 400 plus delivery charges will apply. "Right now, we're only taking small orders of 50 thalis minimum," she adds.

Call: 98452 25291 or 93424 80095

Snacks galore



Farali pattice is a Gujarati potato

dish filled with coconut, dry fruits.

Pic credit: Saloni Chaglani



Home chef Saloni Chaglani is offering a variety of snacks for Navratri.

“Currently, we have sabudana vada, farali pattice, aloo tikki, sabudana khichdi, samak rice, makhnas and coconut laddoos and date coins for sweets,” says the Kodihalli resident. ‘Farali pattice’ is a Gujarati snack made with potato and stuffed with coconut and dry fruits.

Orders need to be placed one day prior. The snacks range between Rs 80 and Rs 155 per box.

Call: 96118 00456

Healthy affair

This year, Nidhi Mehta has added healthy air-fried sabudana cutlets to her menu, along with the oil-fried ones.

“We also have other air-fried items like aloo chat and tikkis,” she tells Metrolife. Her venture Nidhi’s Kitchen in Begur, has seen an increase in demand for individual snack boxes.

A pack of four air-fried sabudana tikkis costs Rs 100 and a box of sabudana khichdi costs Rs 110.

In addition to the snacks, Nidhi also has fasting thalis available, consisting of eight items, for Rs 210.

“My kitchen is open from 9 am to 8.30 pm and orders can be placed throughout the day. We also deliver the food with the addition of a nominal delivery charge,” she says.

Call: 80881 30591

A Bengali feast

Shefali Das of Shefali’s Kitchen has curated a special thali for Durga Puja this year. “Bengalis don’t hold back on food, especially during the festive season. This is why I have curated vegetarian and non-vegetarian meals that are decadent,” she says.

A non-vegetarian thali costing Rs 780, comes with a fish pulao, prawn cutlet, chutney, mishti doi, and a sweet of choice. A simple vegetarian thali focused on Khichdi is priced between Rs 250 and Rs 300. Her menu also includes other festive dishes.

Call: 96111 26977 or 91083 26898 (Also available on food delivery apps.)