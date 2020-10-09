That time of the year: Dasara sales begin online

With the festive season here, almost every online shopping platform is offering discounts.

Many are offering up to 90 per cent discount across all categories including electronics, fashion, home appliances and more.

Here is a quick look at what different platforms are offering

MYNTRA

The Myntra Dasara sale which is on from October 17 to 25, is providing customers with as much as 80 per cent discount on items. Clothes, fashion accessories, footwear, jewellery for men, women and children are being offered on marked down prices.

FLIPKART

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2020 is set to return this year on October 16. It will end on October 21. They are offering huge year-end deals, with up to 80 per cent off on electronics, fashion and other products available across Flipkart.

Televisions and other domestic appliances will be available at up to 80 per cent discount, while mobile phones and kitchen appliances will get up to 90 per cent off.

NYKAA

As a part of their Beauty Bonanza sales, kits and combos will be marked down by 30 per cent. Interesting offers can be availed on select brands such Sugar and Faces Canada. Brands such as Rimmel, Chambor and NYX are on discounted rates.

SHOPPERS STOP

They are offering a flat 60 per cent off on select products. Up to 40 per cent off on select brands such as Allen Solley. Offers on linen and accessories such as watches as well.

AMAZON

As a part of the ongoing Amazon Navaratri Festival sale, the platform is offering up to 60 per cent discount on electronic gadgets. 40 per cent off on smartphones, up to Rs 40,000 off on laptops and tablets, 50 per cent sales on camera and accessories are some of the deals.