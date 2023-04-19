Theatre groups gear up for summer workshops

City-based theatre groups and organisations are making the most of the summer break by hosting a range of workshops for children and young adults. Metrolife curates a list of forthcoming camps, covering topics like body language in acting, improv, clowning and working with rhythm.

Calling young adults

Jayanagar-based WeMove Theatre hosts ‘Four + One’, a comprehensive theatre workshop spread over five weekends. “There is no age limit, but we’re focusing mainly on young adults in the 16-to-early-20s age group. There are lots of summer workshops for kids, but we felt teens and young adults are being left out,” says Abhishek Iyengar, cofounder.

The workshop will focus on various aspects of theatre performance, including body language, improv, script reading, emotion, characterisation and more. “This year, we’re also introducing clowning. Through clowning, we teach students to use humour to express their emotions. Body language is also a big part of clowning,” informs Abhishek. After four weeks of training, the students will stage solo and group performances on the fifth weekend.

The course is priced at Rs 5,500, and is set to commence on April 29.

To register, call 98861 02464.

On stage

After conducting a workshop each for children and adults this year, theatre group Tahatto is gearing up to host three more children’s workshops.

“We’re conducting a workshop for children of police officials, in the age group of 6 to 10. It will be a three-day camp at Lahe Lahe, beginning on May 4. On May 5, we’re also organising a combined podcasting and theatre workshop as a part of the Happy Campers events at The Blr Creative Circus,” shares Piyush Agarwal, cofounder. The group is planning another children’s workshop at Atta Galatta, Indiranagar, in mid-May.

The workshops are priced between Rs 1,500 and Rs 3,000.

Details are available on @tahatto_bangalore on Instagram.

Mixed bag

A 10-day summer camp for children features theatre, puppetry, yoga, music, and skill games. It is organised by Vyoma Artspace and Studio Theatre in JP Nagar. “We’re going to focus on theatre, but all the other elements also play a role in theatre, in improving body language and improvisation skills,” says Rajashree S R, founder and director. At the end of the workshop, the children will stage a performance based on a script written by Rajashree.

The first batch of the summer camp started on April 10, and is on till April 21. The second batch begins on May 8, and is open to children aged 6 to 13. It is priced at Rs 6,000.

For details and registration, contact 98452 74154 or 94823 82736.

Finding expression

Yours Truly Theatre will host a 10-day children’s theatre workshop from May 1. It is open to children aged 7 to 14. “The workshop will be conducted over the course of 10 weekdays at our studio in Indiranagar,” says Nandini Rao, cofounder and artistic director of the group.

The workshop will focus on key topics such as understanding the language of expressions, improvisation, characterisation, and working with rhythms and patterns. It will conclude with an informal performance by the participants on May 10.

“Our aim is to provide children with the space to express themselves. While lots of fun games and activities are included in the workshop, we also work on stronger themes with the older teenage participants,” adds Nandini.

Apart from this, Yours Truly Theatre is also organising two workshops for adults. “There will be a weekday batch and a weekend one. These are open to participants above 16 years of age,” she adds. The weekday workshop will commence on May 1 and the weekend workshop on May 20. These camps will focus on the basics of theatre, improvisation, exploring transformations, and characterisation. Both are priced at Rs 6,000.

To register, visit BookMyShow.

Folk connection

Ranga Shankara’s 14-day Yakshagana workshop is a part of their Summer Express programme. Called ‘Yaksha Natyaabhinaya’, it will be facilitated by Yakshagana stalwart Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna. It is open to kids between 8 to 10 years of age. After 13 days of training and practice, the participants will get to perform on the Ranga Shankara stage on the final day. The workshop begins on April 24 and is priced at Rs 10,000.

To register, visit BookMyShow or Ranga Shankara, JP Nagar.